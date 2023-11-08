India Demands Reduction of Canadian Diplomatic Staff Following Accusations

India has made a formal request to Canada to reduce its diplomatic staff in the country by over 50% as tensions escalate between the two nations. This comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly stated that he had “credible allegations” suggesting Indian agents were involved in the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen outside a Sikh gurdwara on June 18th. India had declared him a “terrorist” three years prior to his assassination. Since Trudeau’s announcement, a series of diplomatic and trade actions have taken place, leading to an increasingly strained relationship between the two countries.

In response to Trudeau’s statement, India expels Canadian diplomats, following Canada’s expulsion of the Indian intelligence officer stationed in Canada. Both countries have engaged in a tit-for-tat exchange, further fueling tensions.

The fallout has also affected trade relations, with Canada pausing talks on a proposed trade treaty with India. Additionally, a planned trade mission to India has been postponed due to concerns surrounding Nijjar’s killing. The suspension of issuing new visas for Canadian nationals and the request to reduce Canada’s diplomatic presence in India further emphasize the deteriorating relationship.

The impact of this diplomatic row has begun to affect key industries. JSW Steel Ltd, an Indian company, has slowed down its process to buy a stake in the coal unit of Canada’s Teck Resources. Furthermore, Canadian lentil sales to India have decreased, and there are concerns about the future of lentil imports, as Canada is India’s main source of lentils.

Despite these tensions, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau has expressed his commitment to engage responsibly and constructively with India, stating that Canada is not seeking to escalate the situation.

As the diplomatic standoff continues, it remains uncertain how the relationship between India and Canada will evolve and whether efforts will be made to mend the strained ties.