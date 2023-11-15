Timbuktu Shelled in Mali: Terrorists Attack Historic City

Two individuals lost their lives and five others sustained injuries when shells were fired at the renowned city of Timbuktu in northern Mali, according to the military. The army has attributed the shelling to “terrorists” who have been causing havoc in the region. Timbuktu, designated as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations, has recently been besieged by jihadists, resulting in severe food shortages.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Timbuktu has faced such threats. Back in 2012, Islamist and Tuareg fighters seized control of the city, only to be later ousted by French forces. Despite their expulsion, the jihadist groups have persisted in launching attacks from their strongholds in the Sahara Desert to the north.

The persistent insurgency has been a major factor behind the military coup in Mali in 2020, with the military accusing the civilian government of failing to ensure security. The military government vowed to put an end to the militant attacks, but recent months have seen an alarming increase in these incidents. Just two weeks ago, a devastating river boat ambush in the northeast claimed the lives of 49 individuals.

Compounding the situation, the UN peacekeeping force, which has been present in Mali since 2013, is now withdrawing at the request of the military government. Last year, France withdrew its forces and the government enlisted the assistance of mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner group.

The recent attack on Timbuktu, a city known for its Islamic scholarship and home to countless ancient manuscripts, has induced panic among residents. Local media report that the inhabitants have been enduring shortages of food, fuel, and medicine since early August, when jihadists issued warnings to trucks from neighboring regions not to enter the city. These circumstances have driven up the prices of the limited available goods, exacerbating the difficulties faced by the population.

In addition to the shelling of Timbuktu, the army announced that it successfully thwarted an attack in the town of Léré, located 240km (150 miles) southwest of the city, resulting in the death of five militants. Furthermore, in a separate incident, five soldiers were killed when ethnic Tuareg rebels raided two military camps. This alliance of Tuareg groups has recently reignited their rebellion, capturing two bases from the Malian army, as they oppose the army’s control over bases previously occupied by departing UN troops. They also accuse the junta of disregarding the 2015 Algiers peace deal that concluded their previous rebellion.

It is crucial to note that the Islamist insurgents have extended their reach beyond northern Mali, operating in neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso as well. The instability caused by the insurgency has prompted military coups in all three countries, but the jihadist threat remains unabated.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Source: BBC Africa