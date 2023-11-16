TikTok to Discontinue $1 Billion Creator Fund, Introduces New Monetization Method

TikTok has announced that it will be ending its $1 billion creator fund, starting from December 16th, 2023. This change will affect creators in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France. However, creators in Italy and Spain will not be affected by this decision.

The creator fund was initially launched in 2020, with the aim of providing financial support to creators who produce viral content on the platform. Over the past few years, many influencers and content creators have expressed their dissatisfaction with the low payouts from the fund. Despite receiving millions of views, some creators have earned only a few dollars, making it challenging to sustain a living solely through the creator fund. It is unclear whether TikTok has distributed the entire $1 billion budget of the original fund.

To address these concerns and offer higher payouts to popular creators, TikTok introduced the Creativity Program in February of this year. Unlike the original fund, this program requires creators to produce videos longer than one minute, a departure from the platform’s roots in short-form content. Instead of a fixed pool of money, earnings under the Creativity Program are determined based on views and other engagement metrics. TikTok claims that eligible creators can earn up to 20 times more than what they were making with the original fund. Since the launch of the program, TikTok has been actively inviting creators to switch to the Creativity Program.

The discontinuation of TikTok’s original creator fund was expected, as it was designed as a three-year initiative with a predetermined budget. However, creators who were part of the original fund in the US, UK, Germany, and France will have the opportunity to transition to the new program.

Monetizing content on TikTok has always been more unpredictable compared to platforms like YouTube or Twitch. To tackle the issue of low payouts, YouTube has introduced ad revenue sharing for its TikTok competitor, Shorts.

FAQ

Q: Which countries will be affected by the discontinuation of TikTok’s creator fund?

A: Creators in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France will no longer have access to the original fund.

Q: Will creators in Italy and Spain be affected by this change?

A: No, creators in Italy and Spain will not be impacted by the discontinuation of the creator fund.

Q: How does the Creativity Program differ from the original fund?

A: The Creativity Program requires creators to make videos longer than one minute and bases earnings on views and engagement metrics, as opposed to a fixed payout from a pool of money.

Q: Can creators earn more with the Creativity Program?

A: TikTok claims that eligible creators can earn up to 20 times more than what they were making with the original fund.

Q: Will creators be able to transition from the original fund to the Creativity Program?

A: Yes, creators from the US, UK, Germany, and France who were part of the original fund will have the option to transition to the new program.