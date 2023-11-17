The Complex Reevaluation: TikTokers Reflect on Osama bin Laden’s Letter

In a surprising turn of events, TikTok users recently took to the popular video-sharing platform to share their reactions after discovering Osama bin Laden’s infamous “Letter to America” for the first time. The revelation prompted an unforeseen reevaluation of their perspectives on the tragic events of September 11, orchestrated by Bin Laden himself.

A multitude of TikTok users expressed shock and awe in their videos, revealing that they had found some agreement with Bin Laden’s reasoning behind the attacks on the World Trade Center. Bin Laden argued that the United States’ interference in the Middle East during the Cold War and the occupation of Palestinian land by Israel, along with the oppression inflicted upon the Palestinian people for decades, were the primary motives for the 9/11 attacks.

While numerous videos on the platform aim to clarify the contents of the letter, engage in discussions surrounding it, or provide context on Bin Laden, Al-Qaeda, and the 9/11 attacks for a generation that may not have experienced them firsthand, it is essential to note that the majority of these videos do not reach the viral levels typically seen on TikTok. On a platform where millions of views and likes are the norm, videos related to the “Letter to America” struggle to reach tens or hundreds of thousands of views.

Under the hashtag #LetterToAmerica, these videos have gathered a combined view count of 3.9 million, which might seem substantial to some. However, when compared to the more than 26 million views garnered by videos discussing Israel’s recent raid on a Gaza hospital under the hashtag #alshifa, the impact appears comparatively modest.

In response to the unexpected resurgence of the letter’s popularity, The Guardian, the outlet that originally published Bin Laden’s letter back in November 2002, made the decision to remove it from their website. This move, reported by 404 Media, shed light on the complexities of narrative control in media.

Frederick Joseph, a best-selling author renowned for his work on social justice and racism, shared his thoughts on the matter in a post of his own. Joseph deemed The Guardian’s decision as a “good example of narrative control.” He emphasized that the letter had gained traction not because individuals were necessarily endorsing Bin Laden’s actions or moral clarity, but rather because it offered insight into America’s alleged hypocrisy and the injustices faced by people in the Middle East.

