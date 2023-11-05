Don’t Lose Sleep Over Bedbugs: Expert Tips for Prevention and Awareness

Bedbugs have been making headlines recently, causing concern among many people. However, according to experts, there’s no need to panic. Bedbugs have always been around, and their presence is not limited to a particular location or outbreak. Weston Storey, an experienced exterminator, dismisses the idea of an increased risk due to bedbugs being everywhere. He emphasizes that bedbugs are “hitchhikers” that can easily latch onto fabric and wood, making their way into homes. Given this, heightened fears about bedbug infestations are unwarranted.

Social media platforms, particularly TikTok, have witnessed a surge in bedbug-related content, with videos showing people scanning for the pests and sharing their concerns about the potential spread from travelers. However, it’s important to note that bedbugs are not new. Exterminators and dermatologists have been raising awareness about these pests on TikTok for years. The recent increase in bedbug-related content may be attributed to more people traveling after a lull during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jossue Rivas, another exterminator active on TikTok, suggests checking for bedbugs when staying in hotels, regardless of their price range. Rivas advises inspecting the mattress and headboard, looking for black feces or the bugs themselves. Though adult bedbugs are about the size of watermelon seeds, they are often difficult to detect, particularly in the early stages of an infestation. Despite the potential risks, there are ways to minimize the chances of encountering bedbugs.

If you suspect bedbugs in your hotel room, Rivas recommends keeping your luggage in the bathroom. Bedbugs are unlikely to be found in harsh environments without a readily available food source. Additionally, washing clothes immediately and subjecting luggage to heat, if possible, can help eliminate these pests. The use of hot water or high-temperature drying can effectively kill bedbugs, as they cannot survive temperatures above 125 degrees.

While bedbug bites can be irritating, it’s important to note that they don’t usually transmit diseases. Dr. Madalyn Nguyen, a dermatology resident, suggests controlling and eliminating infestations promptly to prevent more bites. She also advises using antihistamines to ease the itchiness associated with bedbug bites.

In conclusion, there is no need to lose sleep over bedbugs. While their presence can cause concern, it’s essential to stay informed, take necessary precautions, and promptly address any infestations. By being cautious and mindful of our surroundings, we can minimize the likelihood of encountering these unwelcome pests.