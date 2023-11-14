New EU Regulations on Misinformation and Hate Speech Prompt Action from TikTok

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has taken immediate action to combat misinformation and hateful content following recent attacks by Hamas on Israel. The European Union (EU), concerned about the spread of misinformation, issued a warning to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, urging the platform to comply with European law within 24 hours.

Misinformation surrounding the conflict, including doctored images and mislabelled videos, has been on the rise on social media platforms. In response, TikTok has removed “violative content and accounts” and committed significant resources to ensure community safety and platform integrity.

The EU’s letter to TikTok emphasized the need to protect young people from violent and potentially life-threatening content. Furthermore, the EU has issued similar warnings to other social media giants such as X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Meta (owner of Facebook and Instagram), giving them a 24-hour deadline to address misinformation.

TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, has outlined the measures it has taken to combat misinformation and hateful content. These include the creation of a command center, improvements to automated detection systems, and the addition of more moderators fluent in Arabic and Hebrew.

The platform stated its zero-tolerance policy towards violent and hateful organizations and individuals, emphasizing that such content is not allowed on TikTok. The company also expressed its condemnation of terrorism and its support for those affected by the recent events in Israel and Gaza.

The EU introduced new regulations in August 2023, known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), to address online content. Platforms with over 45 million EU users are required to proactively remove “illegal content” and demonstrate their efforts in doing so when requested. Failure to comply may result in fines or even a temporary ban from the EU.

TikTok’s swift response to this warning from the EU demonstrates its commitment to combating misinformation and maintaining a safe platform for its users. It remains to be seen how other social media companies will respond to this call for action, as the EU continues to prioritize the protection of its citizens from harmful online content.

