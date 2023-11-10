TikTok Grants European Users Control Over Personalized Content Recommendations

TikTok, the popular social media platform, is making significant changes to comply with the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA). As a result, users in Europe will now have the ability to disable the personalized algorithm behind TikTok’s For You and Live feeds. This means that instead of content tailored to their personal interests, users can opt to see “popular videos from both the places where they live and around the world.”

Under the DSA rules, large online platforms are required to provide users with the option to opt out of receiving personalized content that relies on tracking and profiling their activity. To meet this requirement, TikTok will also adjust its search feature to display popular content from the user’s region when turned off. Additionally, the “Following” and “Friends” feeds will now be presented in chronological order when a non-personalized view is selected.

Another welcome change is that European users between the ages of 13 and 17 will no longer be targeted with personalized ads based on their online activities. Instead of having to manually opt out, they will automatically be exempt from these targeted ads.

TikTok is one of the 19 companies bound by the DSA’s regulations, which include other popular platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. Therefore, it is likely that similar changes will be implemented by these platforms in Europe.

Although TikTok has not provided a specific release date for these changes, the company is committed to meeting the DSA’s deadline of August 28th. By granting users control over their content recommendations, TikTok aims to create a more tailored and satisfying experience for its European user base.