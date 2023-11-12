UN-Ordered Probe into Tigray Atrocities Fizzles Out due to Lack of Interest

A specialized committee that was tasked with investigating allegations of war crimes in the Ethiopian region of Tigray has hit a roadblock, as it failed to receive an extension of its mandate beyond October 13. This setback comes despite the commission’s recent findings of past crimes and ongoing abuses in Tigray. The lack of interest in extending the probe raises concerns about the potential for future atrocities in the region.

The International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE), established under a UN mandate in 2021, was meant to address these grave allegations. However, according to diplomatic sources, strong opposition from African countries deterred potential applicants from supporting the commission’s renewal.

The Ethiopian government, which denies the allegations of abuses, has consistently opposed the presence of ICHREE. Instead, it claims to be conducting its own investigations into the conflict, a course of action that the UN commission has criticized as “deeply flawed.”

The conflict in Tigray dates back to the strained relations between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian government, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Although Abiy initially won international recognition for his peace efforts with Eritrea, tensions with the Tigrayan leadership persisted. The government’s forces eventually entered Tigray, citing attacks by Tigrayan forces as justification for their actions.

Most international observers believe that Eritrean troops also entered Tigray and remain there, despite denials from both Ethiopia and Eritrea. The war officially ended with a peace deal announced on November 3, 2022, but allegations of war crimes have been raised by various sources.

The ICHREE was aiming to investigate casualty figures and other atrocities committed during the conflict. Ethiopian officials estimate the death toll to be between 80,000 and 100,000, but researchers at Ghent University suggest that the actual number could be as high as 600,000.

As Ethiopia seeks to rebuild its international relationships, the European Union recently announced the resumption of frozen investment plans worth €680 million. However, the EU expects Ethiopia to prioritize transitional justice, prosecution, and accountability in line with international human rights standards.

The failure to renew the commission’s work has drawn criticism from human rights organizations. The Human Rights Watch NGO described the lack of a resolution to extend the investigation as “scandalous.” Physicians for Human Rights emphasized the need for a comprehensive and independent investigation to ensure justice for survivors and their communities.

The discontinuation of the UN-ordered probe into Tigray atrocities could create a dangerous precedent, sending a message that accountability for such crimes is negotiable. The international community must continue to prioritize truth, justice, and the well-being of affected populations in Tigray.