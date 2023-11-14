Thunberg Faces Criticism for Social Media Post

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has recently been facing backlash for a post she made on social media expressing support for the people in Gaza. The photo, which was uploaded on Instagram and X, featured Thunberg and three others holding signs with messages such as “Free Palestine” and “Climate Justice Now.” In the caption, Thunberg called for solidarity with Palestine and an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

While some people criticized Thunberg for not showing solidarity with Israel or acknowledging the attacks by Hamas, others focused on a blue stuffed animal octopus that appeared in the corner of the photo. The toy was likened to an antisemitic hate symbol called the “Kraken,” which was frequently used in anti-Jewish cartoons during Nazi Germany. Thunberg later deleted the post and explained that she was unaware of the symbol’s antisemitic connotations.

In response, Thunberg uploaded a cropped version of the photo without the octopus toy. She clarified that the toy was commonly used by autistic individuals as a means of communication and expressed her condemnation of all forms of discrimination, including antisemitism.

Israel’s official Twitter account criticized Thunberg’s updated tweet, accusing Hamas of using unsustainable materials for their rockets and emphasizing the harm caused to innocent Israelis.

Thunberg also reposted a message from the organization Palestine Speaks, which called for a general strike in solidarity with Palestinians affected by the Israeli military response in Gaza. The strike aimed to draw attention to the situation and show support for Palestinians in Palestine and around the world.

This incident is not the first time Thunberg has addressed the conflict between Israel and Hamas on social media. In one of her previous tweets, she expressed devastation over the developments in Jerusalem and Gaza, calling for attention to the situation. However, she has been criticized in the past for not condemning Hamas’ attacks on Israel.

Despite the criticism she has received, Thunberg remains committed to advocating for climate justice and raising awareness about various social and political issues. Her online activism often results in public debates with politicians and other high-profile figures, highlighting the importance of open dialogue and differing perspectives.

FAQ

Q: What did the social media post by Greta Thunberg show?

A: The post featured Thunberg and three others holding signs with messages supporting Palestine and climate justice.

Q: Why was Thunberg criticized?

A: Some critics felt that Thunberg did not show solidarity with Israel or acknowledge Hamas’ attacks.

Q: Why did Thunberg delete the post?

A: Thunberg deleted the post after realizing that the blue stuffed animal octopus in the photo resembled an antisemitic hate symbol.

Q: What did Thunberg say in response to the criticism?

A: Thunberg explained that the toy was commonly used by autistic individuals and expressed her condemnation of antisemitism.

Q: Has Thunberg addressed the conflict between Israel and Hamas before?

A: Yes, Thunberg has previously expressed her concern about the situation and emphasized the need to address violence and oppression from all sides.