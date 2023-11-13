Thrill-seekers Experience Upside-Down Nightmare at Canadian Amusement Park

CANADA (WJW) — A recent thrill ride at Canada’s Wonderland amusement park took an unexpected turn, leaving riders suspended upside down for a distressing 30 minutes.

The incident took place in Vaughan, Ontario, where park attendees witnessed the Lumberjack ride grind to a halt with passengers dangling from their safety harnesses, their feet pointed towards the night sky. This particular attraction features two towering arms that resemble axes and swing riders in 360-degree circles, reaching a maximum height of 75 feet.

TikTok user Jiashira Rivera managed to capture the alarming scene on camera, and the video quickly went viral. Rather than relying on direct quotes from the riders, we can imagine the intense mix of fear and anticipation they must have felt, wondering when they would finally be freed from their inverted position.

After enduring the nerve-wracking wait, the stranded thrill-seekers were safely rescued and unstrapped by park staff. The ride had become “inverted” at around 10:40 p.m., and it was only by 11:05 p.m. that the passengers were brought back to level ground. Following the rescue, all riders were carefully evaluated, with two individuals reporting chest pain.

A spokesperson for Canada’s Wonderland assured FOX News that the park prioritizes the well-being and safety of its guests. They further emphasized the importance of their guests’ security, stating that it is always their first concern.

This incident serves as a reminder of the thrill and risks associated with amusement park rides. While accidents like these are relatively rare, it raises questions about ride safety and the protocols in place to ensure the well-being of riders. As amusement parks continually strive to provide exhilarating experiences, maintaining the highest safety standards becomes paramount.

