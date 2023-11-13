Three Years into Abraham Accords, Iran’s Economic Gains Under Biden Administration Threaten Progress

As the American public awaits the promised economic benefits of the Biden administration’s policies, Iran has been enjoying a financial windfall. Despite U.S. claims of imposing sanctions on the regime, Iran has experienced a significant increase in oil exports, reaching a five-year high. Additionally, the Biden administration has approved $6 billion in response to Iran’s hostage diplomacy tactics.

This economic boost has allowed Iran to bolster its support for proxy groups, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (IRGC-QF), a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. The IRGC-QF and its proxies now have the resources to engage in activities that threaten American lives, attack our allies, and destabilize the region.

The implications of these developments are deeply concerning for American security and our partners in the Middle East, many of whom are located in close proximity to the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism.

A Fresh Perspective: Strengthening Partnerships in the Face of Iranian Aggression

On the third anniversary of the Abraham Accords, which marked a significant advancement towards peace in the Middle East, it is crucial to highlight the importance of strengthening partnerships to combat increasing Iranian aggression. These alliances have been built on a shared interest in security and have resulted in flourishing ties, including free trade agreements and inter-faith dialogues.

The seismic changes occurring across the Middle East demonstrate the effectiveness of U.S. partnerships in deterring terrorism. Aristotle once said, “A common danger unites even the bitterest enemies,” and this sentiment rings true for the Abraham Accords.

As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a combat veteran, I fully grasp the significance of these Accords. This understanding has led me to co-found the Senate Abraham Accords Caucus, which has played a pivotal role in advancing bipartisan legislation that brings our partners together. Notably, the DEFEND Act, supported by all eight Caucus co-chairs across party lines, focuses on building an integrated air and missile defense system to counter the Iranian threat and their proxies.

The Role of Congress and the Need for Presidential Strength

While Congress can lay the foundation for the Abraham Accords, the projection of strength ultimately lies with the President. Efforts to appease Iran undermine the breakthroughs achieved through the Accords and jeopardize their progress.

For instance, the UAE, a U.S. partner, halted engagement with U.S.-led maritime forces in response to the Biden administration’s failure to enforce the law on Iran’s illegal seizure of an oil tanker. This incident serves as a stark reminder of how Iranian appeasement strategies can reverse the gains made through the Accords.

To ensure the integrity of the Abraham Accords, I have been leading bipartisan oversight in the Senate. I am actively calling on the administration to deter aggression and project American strength. One crucial step towards achieving this goal is the enforcement of existing laws, including the seizure of Iranian illicit oil.

Safeguarding the Abraham Accords and the Importance of Sanctions Enforcement

As we reach the three-year mark of the Abraham Accords, it is essential that we protect this historic agreement. However, the Biden administration’s pursuit of a flawed nuclear agreement with Iran risks rolling back the very sanctions that must be enforced. Such actions would further endanger the region and put U.S. resources and assets at risk.

The partnership created through the Abraham Accords has brought greater stability to the Middle East. It is imperative that the Biden administration does not allow this progress to unravel. Our efforts to enforce sanctions must be a strong and effective tool in safeguarding the Accords.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are the Abraham Accords?

The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements aimed at bringing peace and normalization of relations between Israel and several Arab nations in the Middle East. They were signed in September 2020 and have marked a significant shift in regional dynamics.

2. What is the role of the Senate Abraham Accords Caucus?

The Senate Abraham Accords Caucus is a bipartisan group focused on advancing legislation and fostering partnerships to support the goals of the Abraham Accords. It plays a crucial role in building congressional support and oversight for the Accords.

3. How does Iran’s economic gain under the Biden administration affect the Abraham Accords?

Iran’s economic gains, including increased oil exports and funds allocated by the Biden administration, provide support to proxy groups that pose a threat to American security and regional stability. These gains undermine the progress achieved through the Abraham Accords and highlight the need for strong partnerships and sanctions enforcement.

(Source: Fox News)