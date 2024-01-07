Israel’s Evolving Strategy in the War against Hamas

After three months of intense conflict between Israel and Hamas, significant changes are taking place in the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) approach towards defeating the militant group. While initially aiming to completely destroy Hamas, it has become clear that this goal is nearly impossible to achieve. Instead, the IDF is focusing on severely degrading Hamas’ military capabilities and dismantling its command structure.

One of the main challenges Israel faces is the international community’s growing concern over the humanitarian crisis and civilian casualties in Gaza. As pressure mounts, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under increased scrutiny and faces the task of balancing tactical success with avoiding significant international outrage.

With the understanding that the complete destruction of Hamas is unlikely, the IDF has shifted its strategy towards a more targeted approach. In a recent speech, IDF intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva omitted the goal of eliminating Hamas, suggesting a shift in priorities. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced plans for the next phase of the war, focusing on a new combat approach in the north and targeting Hamas’ leadership in the south.

The third phase of IDF operations will involve raids, the destruction of terror tunnels, aerial and ground activities, and special operations in northern Gaza. While this phase will be less intense, it is expected to take more time. Analysts suggest that the more realistic target is to severely reduce Hamas’ fighting capabilities, which has already shown progress over the past three months.

Success, in this case, is not defined by capturing or eliminating all Hamas operatives but by rendering the group incapable of effectively governing the Gaza Strip. Hamas, organized like an army, with command and control centers, regiments, and brigades, is experiencing significant disruption to its command structure.

Prime Minister Netanyahu claims that the IDF is utilizing new systems and tactics both above and below the ground. However, the reported figure of killing 8,000 Hamas fighters cannot be verified, as the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza has reported nearly 23,000 casualties since the war began. It is important to note that the ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, but it suggests that approximately 70% of those killed or injured are women and children.

While the goal of completely destroying Hamas may have been aspirational, Israel’s revised strategy aims to severely degrade the group’s military capabilities and challenge its command structure. The evolving approach recognizes the complexities of eradicating a deeply rooted political military movement. As the conflict continues, attention will be on Israel’s ability to achieve its tactical goals while minimizing international backlash.

(Note: This article is a creative interpretation of the original article and does not provide any specific sources.)