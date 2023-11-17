New Title: Shark Encounter: Miraculous Rescue of Three Men off Australia’s Coast

Three individuals onboard an inflatable catamaran found themselves in a life-threatening situation after a series of shark attacks caused their vessel to become partially submerged off the northeastern coast of Australia.

The incident involved two Russian nationals and one French citizen, aged between 28 and 63, who were travelling from Vanuatu to the city of Cairns, according to a statement from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA).

The 9-meter long inflatable catamaran, registered under the Russian flag, encountered trouble when it faced multiple shark attacks, resulting in damage to its hulls.

AMSA immediately dispatched a rescue aircraft to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 1:30 a.m. In addition, they requested assistance from the Panama-flagged vehicle carrier, Dugong Ace, which played a crucial role in the rescue operation.

Amidst the rescue efforts in the Coral Sea, approximately 835 kilometers (520 miles) southeast of Cairns, the AMSA duty manager, Joe Zeller, revealed that a significant portion of the vessel’s hull was missing.

Determining the motivations of the sharks responsible for the attack remains uncertain, as stated by Zeller. While sharks have been known to attack vessels before, the exact reasons behind their behavior are complex and could be influenced by numerous factors.

Typically, the journey from Vanuatu to Cairns covers a distance of over 2,200 kilometers (1,400 miles) and takes around two to three weeks, accounting for varying weather conditions.

Fortunately, the rescue operation was successful, and all three men were in good health and spirits upon being saved. Night vision images shared on the AMSA’s website depicted the submerged rear section of the vessel.

AMSA’s announcement confirms that the rescued individuals will be transported to Brisbane, with their arrival scheduled for Thursday morning.

