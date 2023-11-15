Three Indian cities among world’s 10 most polluted after Diwali

After the vibrant celebrations of Diwali, two Indian cities have now joined New Delhi to become part of the list of the world’s top 10 most polluted cities. The air quality has taken a significant hit, with smoke engulfing the atmosphere.

New Delhi, the capital city, as usual, has claimed the top spot on the list. According to Swiss group IQAir, it has an air quality index (AQI) figure of 407, which falls into the “hazardous” category.

Following closely behind is Mumbai, the financial capital, ranking at sixth place with an AQI of 157. Kolkata, located in the east of India, secured the seventh position with an AQI of 154.

An AQI level of 400-500 poses a threat to the health of even healthy individuals, while those with pre-existing health conditions are in immediate danger. Levels of 150-200 bring discomfort to people with asthma, lung, and heart problems. On the other hand, levels of 0-50 are considered good.

The alarming air quality is a result of a thick layer of smog that started circulating in New Delhi since Sunday night, leading to an AQI reaching a shocking 680 just after midnight.

Authorities in the capital have made attempts to ban the use of firecrackers during Diwali, but such bans are scarcely enforced. Saket Gokhale, a lawmaker, expressed his concerns about the lack of action in a letter shared on X. He had asked the local police for details regarding the number of firecracker-related cases and the actions taken against the offenders. However, the Delhi police spokesperson remained unavailable for comment.

Every year, the air quality in northern India worsens during the winter season when colder air traps pollutants from vehicles, industries, construction dust, and agricultural waste burning.

In a small respite, the local government of New Delhi decided to delay the restriction on vehicle use after a brief spell of rain on Friday. However, the ban on construction activities and the closure of schools will remain in place to safeguard the public from the harmful pollution.

While the situation may seem dire, it is important to continue raising awareness about the hazardous effects of pollution and foster a collective effort to tackle this issue for the well-being of everyone.

FAQs

What is Diwali?

Diwali is an annual Hindu festival of light celebrated by millions of people worldwide. It signifies the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

What is air quality index (AQI)?

The air quality index (AQI) is a measurement that provides information about the quality of the air we breathe. It calculates the concentration of pollutants in the air and assigns a corresponding numerical value, indicating the level of air pollution.

Why does air quality worsen during Diwali?

During Diwali celebrations, firecrackers are frequently used, resulting in an increase in air pollution. The burning of firecrackers releases harmful pollutants into the atmosphere, leading to a decline in air quality.

What can individuals do to help combat air pollution?

There are several steps individuals can take to contribute to improving air quality, such as reducing personal vehicle usage, opting for sustainable modes of transportation, supporting initiatives for renewable energy sources, and practicing responsible waste management.

