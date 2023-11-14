Air Pollution Soars in Indian Cities After Diwali Celebrations

After the festive celebrations of Diwali, Indian cities are grappling with alarming levels of air pollution. New Delhi, the capital city, once again took the top spot as one of the world’s most polluted cities. Joining the list were Kolkata in the east and Mumbai, highlighting the severity of the issue.

The air quality index (AQI) in New Delhi reached a hazardous level of 420, according to Swiss group IQAir. Kolkata followed closely behind with an AQI of 196, while Mumbai registered an AQI of 163. These numbers indicate the dangerous levels of pollution that pose risks to both healthy individuals and those with existing respiratory conditions.

With an AQI of 400-500, even healthy individuals can be impacted by the pollution, while the range of 150-200 brings discomfort to people with asthma, lung, and heart problems. On the other hand, levels of 0-50 are considered good.

The pollution is primarily caused by a combination of factors including vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, construction dust, and burning of agricultural waste. These pollutants become trapped in the cold air during winter, exacerbating the problem.

Despite annual bans on firecrackers during Diwali, enforcement of these bans remains a challenge. Authorities in New Delhi recently postponed restrictions on vehicle usage as a temporary relief from the toxic air. However, the local government plans to review this decision after the festival.

Air pollution is a pressing issue in India, and its impact on public health cannot be understated. Efforts to control and reduce pollution levels are crucial for the well-being of citizens and the environment.

FAQ

What is the air quality index (AQI)?

The air quality index (AQI) is a measurement used to quantify levels of air pollution. It provides information on the quality of the air and its potential impact on human health.

What are the health risks associated with high AQI levels?

High AQI levels can have adverse effects on human health, particularly for individuals with respiratory conditions such as asthma, lung diseases, and heart problems. It can cause breathing difficulties, irritation of the respiratory system, and exacerbate existing health conditions.

Why does air pollution worsen during winter?

Air pollution tends to worsen during winter due to a phenomenon known as temperature inversion. Cold air traps pollutants closer to the ground, preventing their dispersion and leading to higher concentrations of pollutants.

What measures can be taken to reduce air pollution?

To reduce air pollution, various measures can be implemented, including stricter regulations on vehicle emissions, promoting cleaner industrial practices, ensuring proper waste management, and encouraging the use of renewable energy sources.

Where can I find more information about air pollution?

For more information about air pollution, you can visit reputable sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO) or environmental agencies in your respective country.