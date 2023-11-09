Israeli Forces Capture Hamas Members in Jenin Refugee Camp

Israeli forces successfully arrested three members of the Hamas terror group during a recent raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank. This operation marked the first overt entry of forces into the camp since a major operation two months ago. The members apprehended were identified as Abdullah Hassan Mohammed Sobeh, Ward Sharim, and Mus’ab Ja’aydah, according to a joint statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet security agency, and Border Police.

Sobeh, a senior Hamas member from the nearby town of Burqin, had been wanted by Israel for months due to his involvement in a series of attacks. These attacks included shootings, pipe bomb attacks, vehicle-borne explosive device attacks, and the firing of improvised rockets at West Bank settlements and Israeli towns from the Jenin area.

While the original article contained direct quotes, it is important to provide information in a descriptive manner. Sobeh’s notable involvement in significant attacks such as rocket fire in recent months and a botched car bomb near Mevo Dotan last year solidified his standing as one of the better-known names on the defense establishment’s wanted list. The IDF described him as a prominent figure responsible for orchestrating these attacks.

The other two suspects, Sharim and Ja’aydah, were also involved in shooting attacks in the West Bank and were planning further attacks, according to the statement. During the raid, the Israeli forces opened fire at the wanted gunmen as they attempted to flee a building, resulting in one of the armed Palestinians being shot in the leg and seriously wounded.

In addition to the arrests, an assault rifle belonging to one of the wanted Palestinians was seized. The IDF also responded with live fire against Palestinian gunmen who opened fire at the forces and Palestinian rioters hurling stones. The use of a suicide drone in the Jenin refugee camp against a group of Palestinian gunmen further demonstrated the complexity of the operation.

While violence has surged across the West Bank over the past year and a half, Israeli security forces have been proactive in carrying out arrest operations to thwart terrorist attacks. According to recent figures provided by the defense establishment, more than 2,000 arrest operations have taken place, effectively foiling over 470 terror attacks since the beginning of the year.