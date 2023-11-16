Bosnia Shooting: Tragic Livestream Sparks Urgent Need for Addressing Gender-Based Violence

Three lives were tragically lost and several others were injured in a shooting incident that unfolded in the town of Gradacac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. The incident gained widespread attention after the gunman livestreamed himself shooting a woman on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

Law enforcement authorities in Gradacac swiftly launched a massive operation to apprehend the perpetrator responsible for the heinous act. The livestream began with chilling remarks from the shooter, promising viewers a glimpse into a live murder. Moments later, he proceeded to grab a gun and shoot the defenseless woman.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the gunman went on Instagram claiming that he had taken multiple lives and had targeted a police officer in his rampage. Expressing frustration at his failed attempt to apprehend the officer, he bemoaned the escape of the intended victim, boasting about his own failed pursuit.

Authorities from the Tuzla Canton Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that at least three individuals lost their lives, while several others sustained injuries as a result of the incident. Efforts to locate and apprehend the shooter, identified as Nermin Sulejmanovic, remain ongoing according to Tuzla Canton police.

As the investigation continues, law enforcement authorities have urged residents of Gradacac to exercise caution and minimize outdoor activities, opting to stay indoors.

This tragic incident sheds light on the urgent need to address gender-based violence, which has claimed the lives of numerous women in Bosnia and Herzegovina in recent years. Shockingly, official statistics on femicides in the country are scarce, potentially indicating that the actual number of victims is even higher than reported.

