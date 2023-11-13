New Security Concerns Arise Following Baltic Pipe and Cable Incidents

In recent weeks, a series of incidents involving damage to a gas pipeline and two telecom cables between Estonia, Finland, and Sweden have raised significant security concerns in the Baltic region. The Estonian Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas, has stated that these incidents are related, suggesting a possible coordinated effort to disrupt critical infrastructure.

The damage caused to the Balticconnector Finland-Estonia pipeline has resulted in Finland increasing its risk assessment for gas supply security. The pipeline operator, Gasgrid, has indicated that it could be out of commission until April or longer, posing challenges for gas import connections during the upcoming winter season.

Investigations into the incidents have pointed to a Hong Kong-flagged container carrier, NewNew Polar Bear, as the prime suspect in damaging the gas pipeline. The presence of a large anchor near the pipeline supports the theory that the pipe was broken as the ship dragged it across the seabed.

Both Estonia-Finland and Estonia-Sweden telecom cables were also damaged during the same timeframe. While Tallinn is investigating these incidents, their focus is on the Hong Kong vessel. Prime Minister Kallas has stated that all three incidents are likely connected, though no conclusive evidence has been found regarding the Estonian communication cables.

The Lithuanian navy has taken additional measures to protect its vital underwater power cable, which connects it to Sweden, in response to these incidents. This further underscores the seriousness of the situation and the regional commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure.

One crucial question that investigators are grappling with is whether these incidents were accidental or deliberate acts of sabotage. While subsea cable ruptures are not uncommon, the Finnish defense ministry has deemed the pipeline incident to be “really suspicious.” Janne Kuusela, the director general of the ministry, has raised concerns about a possible state actor’s involvement and the need for further verification before pursuing any countermeasures.

Data from MarineTraffic has revealed that two vessels, the NewNew Polar Bear and the Russia-flagged Sevmorput, were present at all three incident locations. However, at this stage, it is unclear if their presence is indicative of any direct involvement. China has expressed its willingness to provide necessary information in accordance with international law, while Russia has dismissed any accusations of involvement as baseless.

In response to these security breaches, NATO has escalated its patrols in the Baltic Sea, and the Norwegian Navy has closely monitored the movements of the NewNew Polar Bear as it sailed near key gas pipelines in Norway.

As investigations continue, it is essential for regional and international stakeholders to collaborate closely, sharing information and initiating appropriate actions to address these security concerns. Safeguarding critical infrastructure is paramount, ensuring the stability and resilience of the Baltic region.

