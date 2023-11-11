Three Lives Altered Forever by a Weapon Now Sent to Ukraine

In the depths of the summer of 2003, shortly after the US forces had claimed Baghdad, a group of Marines in central Iraq was diligently clearing unexploded ordnance. It was during this painstaking endeavor that tragedy struck. One of the small grenades scattered across the battleground detonated, inflicting life-altering injuries on a Marine bomb technician. He lost his left hand, part of his right hand, his left eye, and most of his right leg in the blast.

Sadly, the detonation also claimed the life of Lance Cpl. Travis J. Bradach-Nall, a 21-year old combat engineer who was standing guard nearby. The Marines involved were skilled professionals, specially trained to tackle such hazardous situations. Yet, this accident demonstrated just how treacherous their job was. The grenades they were handling that day proved more dangerous than many other weapons, as they were easily camouflaged by debris, dirt, or sand and had simple fuses that could trigger a detonation with slight jostling.

To compound their difficulties, the Marines had to contend with the massive scale of the cleanup operation. An investigation into the incident revealed an old wooden ammunition crate filled with roughly 75 identical unexploded American grenades that had already been rendered safe.

These cluster munitions, produced en masse towards the end of the Cold War, disperse dozens or even hundreds of small grenades simultaneously. Designed to neutralize tanks and enemy forces deep within hostile territory, they were not meant to be used on land where friendly troops operated.

Several studies conducted by the US government have indicated a failure rate of 14% or more for these grenades. This means that for every 155mm cluster shell provided to Ukraine and launched, around 10 out of the 72 grenades dispersed are likely to become dangerous duds upon impact.

Unfortunately, despite being banned by more than 100 countries due to their high risk, particularly to children, the United States, Russia, and Ukraine have not adopted such a prohibition.

In a disheartening turn of events, the Biden administration recently decided to supply Ukraine with artillery shells of this very type, after receiving assurances from Ukrainian officials that they would be utilized responsibly. Ukraine made additional commitments to record their usage locations for future demining efforts.

This decision has been met with frustration and pain by American civilians who have witnessed the devastating aftermath of cluster munitions. Lynn Bradach, who lost her son Bradach-Nall to the same weapon 20 years ago, expressed her disbelief upon hearing the news. Having spent years advocating for a global ban on these weapons, she was disheartened by the continued use of cluster munitions.

Similarly, American veterans were jolted by the White House’s decision. One such veteran, Major Mark P. Hertling, vividly recalls the horror of being wounded by friendly fire in 1991. Exploding grenades rained down upon him and 30 other soldiers, resulting in injuries and significant damage to vehicles. Hertling wore the Purple Heart medal, earned from this incident, throughout his military career.

Another veteran, Marine Captain Seth W.B. Folsom, experienced the devastating consequences of cluster munitions in 2003 during the early stages of the Iraq War. Lance Cpl. Jesus Suarez del Solar, a member of Folsom’s squad, encountered an explosive device on foot patrol, which ultimately claimed his life. Folsom soon realized that they were surrounded by unexploded cluster grenades that had recently targeted Iraqi soldiers.

The decision to provide Ukraine with these weapons has undoubtedly opened up old wounds for those who have personally experienced the repercussions of their use. It raises concerns about the long-term impact on innocent lives and the potential for further devastation.

FAQ

What are cluster munitions?

Cluster munitions are weapons that disperse small submunitions (grenades) over a wide area upon explosion. These submunitions are designed to inflict damage to enemy tanks and personnel in a concentrated manner.

Why are cluster munitions controversial?

Cluster munitions have been widely criticized due to their indiscriminate nature and the significant risk they pose even after the conflict has ended. They can leave behind unexploded submunitions (duds) that continue to pose threats to civilians long after the initial use.

How dangerous are cluster munitions?

Cluster munitions can be highly dangerous, not only during active combat but also in post-conflict settings. The submunitions can fail to explode upon impact, becoming hazardous duds. These duds pose a severe risk to civilians, especially children, who may encounter them accidentally.

Are cluster munitions banned?

Many countries have banned the use, production, and stockpiling of cluster munitions due to the threat they pose to civilians. However, some nations, including the United States, Russia, and Ukraine, have not adopted such a prohibition.