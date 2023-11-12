In the summer of 2003, a group of Marines in Iraq encountered the devastating consequences of inadequate weapons firsthand. While clearing unexploded ordnance, a cluster munition dud left over from an American attack detonated, leading to life-altering injuries and the tragic death of Lance Cpl. Travis J. Bradach-Nall.

The incident served as a stark reminder that even the most skilled and well-trained individuals are not immune to accidents when dealing with subpar weaponry. In this case, the grenades were poorly constructed and particularly dangerous due to their susceptibility to detonation when jostled.

Cluster munitions are designed to scatter multiple smaller grenades, capable of annihilating enemy targets such as tanks and soldiers situated deep within enemy lines. However, these weapons have a notorious failure rate, with studies indicating that around 14 percent or more of the grenades fail to explode upon deployment. The consequences of such failures are significant, especially considering the harm they pose to innocent civilians, particularly children.

While over 100 nations have banned the use of cluster munitions due to their potential for indiscriminate harm, the United States, Russia, and Ukraine have not joined this global consensus. Despite the risks associated with these weapons, the Biden administration recently made the decision to provide Ukraine with artillery shells of this type, after assurances from Ukrainian officials that they would be used responsibly and with proper documentation for subsequent demining efforts.

However, this decision has reopened old wounds for American civilians and veterans who have experienced the devastating aftermath of cluster munitions. Lynn Bradach, the mother of Corporal Bradach-Nall, expressed her disbelief and frustration upon hearing the news, as she has spent years advocating for a global ban on these weapons following her son’s tragic death.

Similarly, Mark P. Hertling, a retired lieutenant general who was wounded by cluster munitions during the Persian Gulf war, reflects on the lasting impact of friendly fire incidents involving these grenades. Even after the initial injuries have healed, the dangerous remnants of unexploded cluster munitions continue to haunt soldiers on the battlefield and during post-war cleanup efforts.

Seth W.B. Folsom, a Marine captain who also experienced the destructive power of cluster munitions in Iraq, recounts the harrowing incident where one of his fellow Marines was severely injured by the explosion of a cluster munition grenade. The presence of numerous unexploded grenades in the vicinity further highlighted the ongoing dangers posed by these weapons.

It is essential to recognize and address the shortcomings of inadequate weaponry to prevent further tragedies and long-lasting consequences. The decision to send failure-prone shells to Ukraine should prompt a critical reevalua