Acquire Licensing Rights: Thousands Affected as Typhoon Haikui Hits Taiwan

In the wake of Typhoon Haikui, Taiwan continues to grapple with the aftermath as thousands of households remain without power. The storm made landfall in the southeast of the island, causing widespread disruptions and prompting schools, businesses, and domestic airlines to shut down operations.

State-run utility Taipower reported that over 240,000 households experienced power outages due to Haikui, but efforts are underway to restore electricity to the remaining 34,000 affected homes. The hardest-hit area was the eastern county of Taitung, where half of the households are still awaiting power restoration.

Responding to the typhoon, several counties and cities in southern, eastern, and central Taiwan declared a day off for workers and canceled classes as a precautionary measure. While Taipei experienced sporadic rain showers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, assured that its operations remained unaffected.

Fortunately, Taiwan’s fire department reported only five injuries, with no fatalities recorded. However, over 7,000 individuals were evacuated from the southern and eastern regions as a precautionary measure.

The transportation sector also suffered significant disruptions. Taiwan airlines canceled 189 domestic flights, while ferry services to surrounding islands were temporarily suspended. Interestingly, international flights experienced minimal disruptions, with only 23 cancellations reported by the Civil Aeronautics Administration.

While Haikui is weaker compared to Typhoon Saola, which recently impacted Hong Kong and Guangdong province in China, Taiwan remains vigilant. The storm is currently moving towards China through the Taiwan Strait, and heavy rainfall is expected to persist throughout the week.

China’s national weather and ocean forecasters have issued alerts for Haikui, cautioning against strong winds and large waves in coastal provinces such as Fujian and Guangdong. Ships operating in these areas have been advised to take necessary precautions.

The situation in Taiwan serves as a reminder of the destructive power of natural disasters. Efforts are underway to restore normalcy and provide assistance to those affected by the typhoon.

FAQ:

1. What is a typhoon?

A typhoon is a tropical cyclone that occurs in the western Pacific Ocean. It is characterized by strong winds, heavy rainfall, and can cause significant damage and disruption.

2. How does a typhoon affect an area?

Typhoons can lead to power outages, infrastructure damage, flooding, and landslides. They pose a risk to human lives and have a significant impact on transportation, businesses, and daily life in affected areas.

