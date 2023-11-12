A Desperate Exodus: Palestinians Flee as Violence Escalates

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — In the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, thousands of Palestinians who sought refuge at Gaza City’s main hospital have been forced to flee towards the south due to reported strikes in and around the compound. The situation has sparked a growing exodus of people from the north, where urban fighting has intensified, and the death toll in Gaza has now exceeded 11,000.

The search for safety within the besieged Gaza Strip has become increasingly desperate as Israel escalates its assault on the territory’s largest city. Amidst the conflict, the Israel army claims that Hamas’ military infrastructure is concealed within Gaza City’s hospitals and neighborhoods. They assert that the main command center for Hamas is located within the largest hospital, Shifa, although the group itself and Shifa staff deny these allegations.

Israel remains resolute in its determination to dismantle Hamas, especially following the group’s deadly incursion earlier in October. This incursion resulted in the loss of at least 1,200 lives. As a result, more than 100,000 Palestinians have fled towards the south over the past two days in an attempt to escape the relentless bombardment and dire living conditions. Unfortunately, the southern areas also continue to face the brunt of the violence.

The recent strikes on or near four hospitals in northern Gaza highlight the perilous situation faced by tens of thousands of people who had sought refuge within these facilities, believing it to be a safe haven. In the early hours of Friday, Shifa Hospital was hit by several strikes, causing significant damage to the courtyard and the obstetrics department. While the blame for these attacks is currently disputed, the aftermath was captured on video, revealing scenes of chaos and devastation.

The strikes prompted a mass exodus of displaced Palestinians who had sought shelter at Shifa. Large numbers of people packed their belongings and began a perilous journey towards the south, hoping to find safety. Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesperson for the Hamas-run Health Ministry, estimates that more than 30,000 individuals, including displaced people, medical workers, and patients, are still within the hospital’s vicinity.

Despite these efforts to flee, there remains a significant number of individuals, particularly those who are unable to walk or unsure of where to go, trapped within the hospital. They face unimaginable fear and uncertainty. The dire situation is further exacerbated by the fact that Shifa Hospital is stretched beyond its capacity, with thousands of wounded requiring medical attention. Yet, the hospital faces limitations in terms of power supply and medical supplies.

Videos released by the Gaza Health Ministry depict horrific scenes of injured children lying helplessly on stretchers, their lives hanging in the balance. Other patients lay scattered on the floor, unable to access proper medical care due to the lack of essential supplies. Shifa’s director, Mohammed Abu Selmia, explains that Israel has demanded the evacuation of the hospital, but the sheer number of patients makes this an impossible task.

Battles between Israel and Hamas have also affected other medical facilities. The Nasr Medical Center, which houses the only specialized pediatric care available in north Gaza, was struck by a missile, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. The attack has forced the closure of the children’s hospital, leaving patients, including children in need of dialysis and life support, in a precarious situation.

While Israel asserts that it is mindful of the sensitivity surrounding hospitals and claims not to target them directly, they maintain the right to act if militants are observed operating from these locations. Israel has presented evidence suggesting that Hamas utilizes hospitals, along with schools and mosques, as cover for their military activities.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza raises many questions and concerns. Here are some frequently asked questions:

FAQ:

1. How many Palestinians have fled from the north of Gaza?

According to Israeli reports, more than 100,000 Palestinians have fled towards the south in an effort to escape the violence.

2. How many casualties have there been in Gaza so far?

Gaza officials estimate that the death toll has exceeded 11,000 as a result of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

3. Why are hospitals being targeted?

Israel claims that Hamas uses hospitals as shields and operates its military infrastructure within these facilities. However, Hamas and hospital staff deny these allegations.

Sources:

– AP News