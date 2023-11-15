New Article

Supporters Demand the Release of Captives and Criticize Israeli Government’s Handling of Crisis

Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets of Tel Aviv over the weekend, passionately calling for the immediate release of Israeli and foreign captives held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Friends and family members of the captives led the rally, urging the Israeli government to take swift action and bring their loved ones home. The protest also served as a platform to express their discontent with the government’s approach to the ongoing crisis.

The heartfelt pleas of Noam Perry, whose father was abducted, echoed through the crowd as he implored the Prime Minister and cabinet members to go beyond mere talk and initiate decisive measures to secure the safe return of the captives. Jack Levy, another protestor, emphasized that their anguish was not directed solely at a particular group, but at all of humanity, especially those responsible for their well-being.

The demonstration wasn’t limited to supporters demanding the release of captives. A separate gathering near the Ministry of Defence saw a few hundred Israeli left-wing activists, both Arab and Jewish, calling for a ceasefire. Despite facing a crackdown on anti-war voices and protests, these activists remained steadfast in their pursuit of peace and diplomacy.

As demands for a ceasefire increase from citizens worldwide and various world leaders, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to consider such an option without the return of the hostages. The United States, on the other hand, has proposed “humanitarian pauses,” allowing civilians to flee and ensuring the delivery of aid.

The toll of the conflict in Gaza has been devastating, with over 11,000 Palestinians losing their lives, including more than 4,500 children, since the beginning of Israel’s air strikes campaign on October 7. The fighting has taken a toll on Gaza City’s main hospitals, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation.

In a significant statement, Prime Minister Netanyahu made it clear that the Palestinian Authority (PA) would not have a role in governing Gaza after the war against Hamas concludes. He emphasized the need for an alternative entity that does not perpetuate hatred towards Israel, highlighting concerns about the education system in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously suggested that the PA should regain control of the Gaza Strip from Hamas, potentially with international involvement in the interim period.

