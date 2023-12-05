Thousands Rally Against Government Policies in New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand – In a show of unified dissent, thousands of protesters across New Zealand came together on Tuesday to rally against the government’s policies, specifically those that impact the country’s Indigenous population. Organized by the minor Maori Party, the demonstrations took place in various cities and towns, capturing nationwide attention.

The Maori Party, which advocates for the rights and welfare of Indigenous New Zealanders, commonly known as Maori, voiced their concerns over what they perceive as “anti-Maori” policies from the newly elected conservative-led coalition government. The rally outside the Parliament in Wellington was marked by peaceful protests as the crowd voiced their discontent.

The government, led by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, has outlined its intention to review the Treaty of Waitangi, a foundational document signed in 1840 by British colonists and Maori chiefs. This review aims to reassess the document’s impact on modern laws and the relationship between Indigenous communities and the state. Additionally, changes to the Maori Health Authority are being considered, with a focus on better addressing Maori-specific health needs.

In response to the protests, Luxon emphasized his commitment to improving outcomes for both Maori and non-Maori communities. He highlighted the previous successes experienced by Maori under National-led governments and reassured that this would continue.

The 54th Parliament was formally inaugurated on Tuesday following the October elections, which resulted in the ousting of the center-left Labour Party government that had been in power since 2017. Out of the 123 seats, the Maori Party secured six, allowing their lawmakers to take part in the legislative process.

During the ceremony, Maori Party lawmaker Takuta Ferris made a powerful statement by wearing a Maori headdress and performing a haka, a traditional dance and challenge accompanied by chants. This affirmed his place in the Parliament and symbolized the Party’s determination to fight for Maori rights.

In a display of solidarity, other Maori Party lawmakers sang traditional Indigenous songs, while some Green Party politicians wore keffiyeh, an Arab headdress, as a sign of support for Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

With the National Party winning the largest proportion of the vote at 38%, Luxon engaged in coalition negotiations following the elections. After six weeks, he secured agreements with the populist New Zealand First party and the libertarian ACT Party to form a coalition government.

Not all political leaders were sympathetic to the protest. David Seymour, the leader of the ACT Party, dismissed the Maori Party demonstrations as “divisive theatrics” that disregarded the outcome of the elections. He emphasized that the elected government is committed to ensuring equal treatment for all, regardless of race, and expressed disappointment at the protests.

The rally serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by Indigenous communities in New Zealand and their fight for their rights, welfare, and cultural preservation. As the government begins its term, it will undoubtedly face pressure to address the concerns raised by the Maori Party and its supporters.

