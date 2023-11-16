Thousands Rally Across Israel, Demanding Release of Hostages in Gaza

Thousands of people took to the streets across Israel on Saturday, joining demonstrations to call for the immediate release of Israeli hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas and are currently being held in the Gaza Strip. This nationwide protest aimed to put pressure on the government to take swift action and bring back the abducted individuals safely.

The main rally took place in front of the Tel Aviv Museum, a location that has now been referred to as “Hostages Square” by the demonstrators. Participants marched all the way from the country’s military headquarters in the city to show their solidarity and support for the hostages and their families. Notable speakers at the event included former President Reuven Rivlin, former Education Minister Shay Piron, renowned singers Shlomo Artzi and Ninet Tayeb, as well as representatives of the hostage families.

The rally also coincided with the birthday of Sasha Tropanov, a Tel Aviv resident who, along with his grandmother, mother, and girlfriend, was kidnapped from his family home at Kibbutz Nir Oz. While reflecting on the situation, one of the participants expressed their frustration by stating, “They ask us who our rage is directed at, and it is all of humanity… but mainly, those who are responsible for us, those who have a contract with us.” Another individual emphasized the urgency of the situation, proclaiming, “I am done with hugs and words, I want action. Bring my daughter home now.”

During the event, Rivlin called upon world leaders and organizations such as the Red Cross to aid in the efforts to secure the hostages’ release. As he addressed the crowd, he urged them to bring forth any information that could potentially help in this critical situation. Rivlin also emphasized the importance of humanitarian aid and questioned how such assistance could be provided when even the most basic request to visit the hostages is denied.

Meanwhile, in the coastal town of Caesarea, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence is located, demonstrators called for the premier’s resignation. Organizers of the rally emphasized their growing anger toward Netanyahu, who remains on trial for corruption and has yet to secure the release of the hostages. They stressed the importance of restoring security for the citizens of Israel, as well as the communities near Gaza, and ensuring the safe return of IDF soldiers and their commanders who are currently engaged in the fight against Hamas.

In addition, a memorial was held in Caesarea to remember the hundreds of Israelis who tragically lost their lives during the Nova Music Festival on October 7. The memorial featured a display of 500 lanterns symbolizing the approximate number of festival-goers who were either killed, kidnapped, or went missing during the event.

Other demonstrations were held in cities such as Haifa, Be’er Sheva, Eilat, and Jerusalem. In Jerusalem’s Paris Square, around 1,000 people participated in a silent demonstration to show their support for the hostages. One individual whose son lost his life during the festival spoke passionately about the need for unity in order to bring back the hostages safely. “In order for them to come back – and they will – we need to be united,” said Kobi and Idit, parents of the hostage Alon Ohel. “There must be something for them to come back to.”

This recent wave of demonstrations across Israel demonstrates the public’s determination and solidarity in demanding the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The people of Israel are sending a powerful message to their government and the international community, urging them to take immediate and decisive action to bring back their fellow citizens.