Thousands Gather in Iran to Protest Israeli Offensive in Gaza

Thousands of Iranians from various cities across Iran came together in a display of solidarity and support for the children of Gaza, condemning Israel’s ongoing bombardment. The rallies, held under the theme “Palestine is not alone,” aimed to shed light on the plight of the oppressed children in Gaza.

The demonstrations held in Tehran and other major cities emphasized the need to stand with the people of Gaza, who have suffered immense loss in the ongoing conflict. According to local media, the rallies were a strong message against Israel’s relentless attacks and the United States’ support for Israel.

While the exact number of casualties in Gaza remains uncertain, Palestinian authorities estimate that approximately 12,000 people, including 5,000 children, have lost their lives during Israel’s air and ground campaigns. Israel, on the other hand, claims that it is responding to attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas and is determined to dismantle the organization.

Commander Hossein Salami of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps addressed the crowd in Tehran, warning that Israel was headed towards a lengthy and devastating war with Hamas. He emphasized that Palestine would emerge victorious and called for continued support from the Islamic world.

Protesters in Tehran waved Palestinian flags and held banners expressing their opposition to Israel and the United States. Some demonstrators also torched Israeli flags and displayed the flags of Hezbollah, Iran’s ally. Additionally, participants carried symbolic shrouds representing the children who lost their lives in the conflict.

Similar demonstrations also took place in Shiraz, Kerman, and Isfahan. This united display of solidarity underscored Iran’s longstanding commitment to the Palestinian cause since its 1979 Islamic revolution. Iran has been a staunch supporter of Hamas, offering both financial and military assistance.

Recently, Iran hailed the attacks initiated by Hamas on October 7 as a “success” but denied direct involvement. The country has repeatedly condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, describing it as “genocide” and criticizing the United States for supporting Israel.

Nasser Kanani, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, condemned Israel’s targeting of hospitals in Gaza, stating that such actions violated human rights standards, international law, and the Geneva Conventions. He emphasized that these attacks only further exposed the criminal nature of the Israeli regime.

As the demonstrations took place, hundreds of people were attempting to flee Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital, seeking safety from the ongoing military operations conducted by Israel. Israel claims that it is searching for a Hamas operations center within the hospital, an allegation that Hamas vehemently denies.

The rallies in Iran not only expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza but also aimed to bring attention to the urgent need for a resolution to the conflict. The protesters called for an end to the violence and emphasized the importance of maintaining international law and human rights in all aspects of the conflict.