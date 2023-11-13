Massive Protest in Tel Aviv Demands Release of Hostages

Thousands of people gathered outside IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv on Friday to protest against the continued captivity of over 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The demonstration took place as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli officials and the Israeli military continued its offensive against Hamas. The families of the hostages announced that they would be protesting indefinitely, refusing to accept any ceasefire or humanitarian aid until their loved ones are returned home.

The protesters made their demands clear, setting up a tent camp outside the base and vowing to fight against any attempts by the US administration to pause the fighting without the release of the hostages. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also emphasized that there would be no halt to the conflict unless the captives are freed.

The rally was emotionally charged, with protesters holding photographs of the hostages and creating a symbolic display of an empty Shabbat table to represent the hundreds still missing. Dolls were placed to represent the more than 30 children held by Hamas. Some protesters even wore red eye coverings, portraying the plight of the hostages.

While speaking to the press after his meeting with Netanyahu, Blinken stressed that securing the release of the hostages remains a top priority for the US. Netanyahu echoed this sentiment, rejecting any temporary cessation of the fight against Hamas that does not include the release of the captives.

In a televised statement, Netanyahu vowed a decisive victory against Israel’s enemies, emphasizing the destruction of Hamas, the return of the hostages, and the restoration of security for citizens and children.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon confirmed that the US is conducting unarmed drone flights over Gaza to aid in the recovery efforts of the hostages.

The protest in Tel Aviv serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing suffering and desperation of the families affected by the hostages’ captivity. As the international community continues to grapple with finding a resolution to the conflict, the voices of these protesters demand justice and the safe return of their loved ones.

