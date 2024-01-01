Massive Demonstrations Erupt in Serbia Alleging Election Manipulation by Governing Party

Serbia is experiencing a wave of massive protests as thousands of citizens take to the streets in the capital, Belgrade, to denounce alleged election fraud by President Aleksandar Vucic’s ruling party. Protesters demand the annulment of the parliamentary and municipal elections held on December 17, claiming widespread irregularities and manipulation of the electoral process.

The recent large-scale rally in central Belgrade served as the culmination of almost two weeks of demonstrations that also garnered international attention due to multiple reports of election-related misconduct. International observers noted irregularities in the voting process, further fueling the discontent of Serbian citizens.

Preliminary results from the state election commission declared Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) as the winner of the election with 46.72 percent of the votes. However, Serbia Against Violence, the main opposition alliance, has vehemently contested these results. In particular, they accuse the ruling party of stealing the election, specifically targeting the vote for the Belgrade city authorities.

Protesters, holding Serbian flags and banners expressing their rejection of the election results, stood in solidarity with Marinika Tepic, a leader of the Serbia Against Violence alliance. Despite her frail appearance after a 13-day hunger strike, Tepic voiced her demand for the annulment of the elections in front of the gathering crowd.

Serbia Against Violence has been leading daily protests since December 17, persistently calling for a rerun of the election. Tensions have escalated as a result of violent incidents and the arrest of opposition supporters during last weekend’s protest.

Noteworthy support for the demonstrations comes from student organizations and an initiative named ProGlas, which consists of public figures, intellectuals, and actors who advocate for fair elections. The opposition alliance, Serbia Against Violence, secured the second most votes with 23.56 percent, followed by the Socialist Party of Serbia with 6.56 percent.

To address the alleged irregularities, opposition politician Radomir Lazovic urged the international community not to remain silent. He further called for the establishment of a commission to investigate the reported misconduct and to pressure authorities to conduct a new election that upholds the principles of freedom and fairness.

After speeches by various opposition leaders, protesters made their way towards Serbia’s Constitutional Court, which has the ultimate authority to rule on electoral complaints.

The grievances expressed by demonstrators are rooted in what they perceive as the manipulation of the people’s will. Rajko Dimitrijevic, a protester from Belgrade, explained that he felt a sense of humiliation and the distortion of democracy. Ivana Grobic, who also participated in the demonstrations, expressed her desire for a better life and for the institutions of the country to fulfill their responsibilities.

The opposition has called for an international investigation into the election following reports from global watchdogs that highlighted numerous irregularities, including vote-buying and ballot box stuffing. Local election monitors have also claimed that voters from Serbia and neighboring countries were transported to Belgrade to cast fraudulent ballots.

President Vucic and his ruling party have vehemently denied these reports, dismissing them as “fabricated.” Vucic maintains that the elections were fair and that his party rightfully emerged as the winner. He accuses the opposition of instigating violence during the protests, claiming that their intention is to overthrow the government under foreign influence, a charge that opposition leaders vehemently deny.

The backdrop of Saturday’s massive gathering holds historical significance, as it took place in a central area of Belgrade known for its transformative role during the demonstrations against Slobodan Milosevic’s undemocratic policies in the 1990s. Critics of Vucic argue that he, once an ultranationalist ally of Milosevic, has reintroduced an autocratic rule in Serbia since assuming power in 2012. These critics claim that Vucic exercises full control over the media and state institutions, limiting democratic processes.

While Serbia officially seeks membership in the European Union, the country maintains close ties with Russia and has refrained from joining Western sanctions imposed on Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine. Russian officials have expressed unwavering support for Vucic and have endorsed his claims that the elections were conducted freely and fairly.

FAQs

1. What are the protesters demanding in Serbia?

Protesters in Serbia are demanding the annulment of the parliamentary and municipal elections held on December 17. They allege widespread irregularities and manipulation of the electoral process by President Aleksandar Vucic’s ruling party.

2. Which opposition alliance is leading the protests?

The main opposition alliance leading the protests is Serbia Against Violence.

3. What reasons have been cited for contesting the election results?

Opposition leaders and protesters have cited multiple irregularities, including vote-buying, ballot box stuffing, and the transportation of voters from Serbia and neighboring countries to cast fraudulent ballots.

4. Have international observers commented on the elections?

Yes, international observers have noted irregularities in the voting process, which further adds to the concerns raised by the opposition and protesters.

5. What response has President Aleksandar Vucic given?

President Vucic and his ruling party have categorically rejected the reports of election fraud, dismissing them as “fabricated.” Vucic maintains that the elections were fair and that his party rightfully emerged as the winner.

Sources:

– [Al Jazeera](https://www.aljazeera.com/)

– [Associated Press](https://apnews.com/)