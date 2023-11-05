Thousands Rally in Chicago in Solidarity with Palestinians

Thousands of people gathered in Chicago’s Federal Plaza and in front of the Israeli Consulate to express their support for Palestinians amidst the escalating conflict in the Middle East. This demonstration, organized by the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine, marks the third protest in a week dedicated to raising awareness for the Palestinian cause. Demonstrators have flocked to the Loop, condemning the increasing number of casualties resulting from the war between Israel and Hamas.

The death toll continues to rise, with over 500 reported dead in a Gaza City hospital due to a strike that Israel claims was caused by Hamas misfiring a rocket. More than 2,800 Palestinians have already been killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, and it is estimated that an additional 1,200 people could still be buried under the rubble. Tragically, in a previous attack by Hamas, around 1,400 Israelis lost their lives while almost 200 were taken as hostages.

The conflict has also led to the displacement of approximately one million people within just ten days, according to the United Nations. Among those participating in the rally was Tammy Abughnaim, a doctor who passionately expressed her condemnation of the deaths at the hospital, holding a sign that read “hospitals are not targets.” Abughnaim, who had plans to go to Gaza for medical training, had to cancel her trip due to the ongoing violence. Her personal connection to the crisis made her presence at the protest all the more powerful.

Another attendee named Raya, along with her mother Rena, had signs with the heartbreaking plea to “stop murdering children.” The pair, who have family in Gaza, emphasized the devastating impact the conflict has had on innocent children and families. Lynn Pollack and Lynne Kavin, representatives of the activist organization Jewish Voice for Peace, stood together with a sign proclaiming “Jews say stop genocide of Palestinians.” They stressed the importance of debunking the misconception that all Jews support the actions of the Israeli government.

The rally saw organizers and guest speakers urging an end to U.S. military aid to Israel and paying respects to the lives lost. As night fell, the protest continued outside the Israeli Consulate, with different groups taking turns to pray, their chants blending with the sounds of drums and the unified call for Palestinian freedom.

The event in Chicago showcased the powerful solidarity and activism of individuals coming together to support the Palestinian cause, demanding an end to the conflict and pursuing justice for the lives affected by the ongoing violence.