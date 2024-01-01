Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Thousands Rally in Belgrade Against Alleged Electoral Fraud



In a display of public discontent, thousands of protesters gathered in Belgrade to voice their concerns over alleged electoral fraud. This significant demonstration marks the 13th consecutive rally since the December 17 parliamentary and local elections. The organizers, mainly consisting of students from the Borba movement, are calling for the annulment of the election results and the organization of new elections.

Opposition groups have contested the results, claiming numerous irregularities, including the illegal casting of ballots by ethnic-Serb voters from neighboring Bosnia. These allegations have raised concerns among international observers, and several Western nations have expressed their worry about the electoral process.

The protesters are demanding fair conditions for elections, the establishment of an independent investigation committee to address the alleged irregularities, and the facilitation of the European Union in this process. Moreover, they are advocating for new elections to be held in six months.

The demonstration has gained momentum with the support of various leaders. Opposition leader Marinika Tepic, who had been on a hunger strike since December 18, delivered a powerful speech to the crowd before ending her strike and going to the hospital. University professor Filip Ejdus praised the students for demonstrating civic responsibility and courage during this critical time.

The protesters continued their march towards the Constitutional Court, with their rally location at Terazije fountain holding symbolic significance. This location connects them to the “Plush revolution” of 1991, when thousands of students took to the streets to protest against former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic. The demands then, similar to those today, led to the resignation of the interior minister and a change in the leadership of the public broadcaster.

The official results of the December 17 elections show that President Aleksandar Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party secured a commanding victory with approximately 46 percent of the votes. The leading opposition coalition obtained 23.5 percent of the votes.

Despite peaceful intentions, the protests on Sunday escalated when demonstrators attempted to storm Belgrade city hall. The police intervened using pepper spray and made more than 30 arrests.

This widespread public display of dissatisfaction highlights the calls for transparency and fairness in the electoral process and sets the stage for further discussions and potential changes to ensure the integrity of future elections.

1. What are the protesters in Belgrade rallying against?

The protesters are rallying against alleged electoral fraud that occurred during the December 17 parliamentary and local elections in Belgrade.

2. Who is leading the opposition against the election results?

The main opposition coalition “Serbia Against Violence” is leading the opposition against the election results, along with other groups and initiatives.

3. What are the protesters demanding?

The protesters are demanding the annulment of the election results, the establishment of an independent investigation committee to address alleged irregularities, and fair conditions for future elections. They are also calling for the facilitation of the European Union in this process.

4. What happened during the protests on Sunday?

During the protests on Sunday, demonstrators attempted to storm Belgrade city hall. The police intervened and arrested more than 30 of them using pepper spray.

5. What is the symbolic significance of the rally location at Terazije fountain?

The rally location at Terazije fountain symbolically connects the gathering with the “Plush revolution” of 1991, one of the first major demonstrations against former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic. The demands made during that revolution, including changes in leadership, are still relevant today.