The recent full-scale military assault by Azerbaijan on the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh has sparked widespread protests and political unrest in Armenia. Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of the capital, Yerevan, expressing their discontent with the country’s prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, and criticizing the inaction of Russian peacekeepers and western governments in stopping the bloodshed.

The announcement of a ceasefire agreement on Wednesday, which appeared to involve the surrender of local defense forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, only fueled further anger among the protesters. They perceive this as a de facto capitulation and a failure of leadership on Pashinyan’s part. Government buildings in Yerevan were targeted, with protesters smashing windows and engaging in scuffles with the police.

While Azerbaijan claims that its military operation is aimed at dismantling the Nagorno-Karabakh government and eliminating what it considers “illegal Armenian military formations,” many in Yerevan believe that it is part of a broader effort to ethnically cleanse the region of its predominantly Armenian population. This perception has further intensified the protests, with some describing the situation as an Armenian genocide unfolding in the 21st century.

The role of Russia and its peacekeepers in the region has also come under scrutiny. As the violence escalated, Russian peacekeepers seemed either powerless or disinclined to intervene. Some senior Armenian officials have criticized their lack of action, raising doubts about Russia’s commitment to the region’s stability. Protesters outside the Russian embassy in Yerevan expressed their frustration, accusing Russia of provoking the fighting and demanding that they leave the region.

The crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh highlights a failure of leadership on multiple fronts. While Pashinyan’s government may still retain control over the security services in Armenia, the inability to effectively address the situation in the disputed region has eroded public trust. Furthermore, the international community’s response has been largely inadequate, with the US and EU diplomacy falling short in preventing potential ethnic cleansing and holding Azerbaijan accountable.

As the protests continue, it is clear that the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh is not solely a territorial dispute, but a reflection of the larger issues of leadership and international inaction. The future of the region and the well-being of its people depend on decisive action and a commitment to peace from all parties involved.