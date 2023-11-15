New Protests Erupt Across Middle East in Solidarity with Palestinians

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in various Middle East cities on Friday to express their support for Palestinians amidst ongoing Israeli air strikes on Gaza. The protests were triggered by a surprise attack by Hamas, to which Israel responded with intense bombardment.

In Baghdad, protesters gathered in central areas, chanting slogans against the Israeli occupation and the United States. Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr organized the protest, aiming to condemn the violence and rights violations in occupied Palestine. Similar demonstrations unfolded across the region, underscoring the unity of Arab and Muslim countries in providing urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Videos circulating on social media platforms, captured hundreds of protesters near Cairo’s Al-Azhar mosque in Egypt, expressing solidarity with Gaza. The highest institution in Sunni Islam, the University of Al-Azhar declared that Arab and Muslim nations hold the duty and responsibility to support the Palestinians in Gaza. In Iran, anti-Israel protests were held in Tehran and other cities. Demonstrators, waving Iranian, Palestinian, and Lebanese Hezbollah flags, decried America and Israel. The protests in Iran highlighted the country’s financial and military support for Hamas, its mutual enemy with Israel.

Jordan, despite maintaining a peace treaty with Israel, saw over 20,000 people gather in central Amman near the Grand Husseini Mosque. Protesters responded to a call for demonstrations from the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood, as well as leftist and youth groups. They flooded the streets, brandishing Palestinian flags and chanting slogans demanding the liberation of Palestine. The sentiment expressed by one demonstrator resonated with many, emphasizing the Palestinians’ right to defend their land and people and rejecting America’s perceived bias towards Israel. Similar demonstrations took place in other Jordanian cities.

In Bahrain, hundreds of worshippers conveyed their discontent with Israel and America during Friday prayers at Diraz mosque, chanting “Death to Israel!” and “Death to America!” Some joined a subsequent protest march, trampling on Israeli and US emblems strewn on the ground. However, the imam reminded the protesters that the religious site was not meant for political purposes.

Lebanon witnessed rallies in support of Palestinians in the southern suburbs of Beirut, where Hezbollah supporters, backed by Iran, gathered. Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem addressed the crowd during the event.

The deepening crisis in the Middle East has sparked widespread protests, attracting thousands of demonstrators across the region. The demonstrations lay bare the strong sentiments of solidarity with Palestinians and their struggle against Israeli occupation. As the situation escalates, calls for urgent humanitarian aid grow louder, adding pressure on Arab and Muslim nations to take an active role in supporting Gaza.

FAQs

1. What sparked the recent protests in the Middle East?

The protests were sparked by Israeli air strikes on Gaza in response to a surprise attack by Hamas.

2. What were the main demands of the protesters?

The protesters demanded an end to the Israeli occupation and expressed their solidarity with the Palestinians.

3. Which countries witnessed the largest protests?

Jordan and Iraq experienced some of the largest protests, with thousands of people taking to the streets in solidarity with Palestinians.

4. What was the response from the international community?

The international community has been closely monitoring the situation and there have been growing calls for urgent humanitarian aid to be provided to Gaza.

Sources:

– [Middle East Eye](https://www.middleeasteye.net/)

– [Al Jazeera](https://www.aljazeera.com)