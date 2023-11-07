Latin American Women March to Celebrate Recent Abortion Decriminalization, But Fear Potential Setbacks

Tens of thousands of women flooded the streets of cities across Latin America in a sea of green to commemorate International Safe Abortion Day. Although the protests centered around the fight for reproductive rights, the marchers also raised awareness about gender-based violence and the mistreatment of LGBTQ+ communities in the region.

In Mexico, the atmosphere was one of celebration following the recent decision by the country’s Supreme Court to decriminalize abortions at the federal level. This significant ruling expanded access to the procedure in a country where strict prohibitions have long been upheld due to religious and conservative influences. While 20 Mexican states still have abortion bans, the Supreme Court’s decision has paved the way for greater reproductive rights.

Argentina, however, adopted a more somber tone during the protests. With the upcoming elections in October, many demonstrators fear that the strides made in legalizing abortion could be undermined with the potential election of right-wing candidate Javier Milei. Milei, currently the leading candidate in polls, has expressed his opposition to abortion and other women’s rights issues. He has pledged to hold a referendum to repeal the decriminalization of abortion nationwide if elected.

The unsettling possibility of setbacks and the need to protect existing rights has added urgency to the protests in Argentina. Demonstrators emphasize the importance of maintaining and safeguarding the progress already achieved. For them, the fight is not just about gaining more rights; it is about preserving the hard-won victories of the feminist movement.

The “green wave” abortion movement, symbolized by the green handkerchiefs waved by women in Mexico City, continues to gain momentum across Latin America. Argentina, Colombia, and other countries in the region have also made strides in legalizing abortion and expanding access to reproductive healthcare. The hope is that the progress will inspire other nations to follow suit and ensure that women’s rights are protected and respected.

As Sara Rivas, an art student in Buenos Aires, affirms, Latin American women are determined to persevere in their fight for gender equality and reproductive rights. They have a long history of activism and will continue to take to the streets to ensure that their voices are heard. With the green wave gaining strength, women in the region are not alone in their struggle. They are united in their pursuit of a more just and inclusive society.