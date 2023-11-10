High School Temporarily Closed in Cambodia After Discovery of Unexploded Ordnance

In a recent development, a high school in Cambodia has been temporarily closed after the discovery of thousands of pieces of unexploded ordnance from the country’s civil war. The school, located in the northeastern province of Kratie, was undergoing construction when deminers were invited to search for buried landmines on the campus. To their surprise, they unearthed over 2,000 pieces of ordnance.

The site, which currently serves as Queen Kossamak High School, was once an ammunition warehouse during the Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s. It was later converted into a school, with the belief that all the ordnance had been removed. However, the recent find has highlighted the hidden dangers that still lurk beneath the surface.

Photos shared on social media show the dirt-covered items, including M79 grenades, FuzeM48 shells, and ordnance for the B40 rocket launcher, carefully lined up on the school’s ground. Heng Ratana, the director general of the Cambodian Mine Action Center, confirmed that there are likely many more buried explosives yet to be discovered.

The closure of the school is necessary to ensure the safety of the students and staff while deminers work to collect the dangerous material. Education officials expressed their disbelief at the magnitude of the underground ammunition cache. “How many casualties would have happened if this ammunition exploded?” questioned Chheang Heng, the provincial deputy chief for education.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of Cambodia’s tumultuous past and the lasting impact of its civil war. The brutal rule of the Khmer Rouge, which ended in the late 1970s, resulted in the deaths of approximately 1.7 million Cambodians. Despite the conflict officially ending in the late 1990s, the country is still plagued by an estimated 4 million to 6 million landmines and other explosive remnants of war.

Efforts to clear these explosives continue, and the Cambodian government has set a goal to eradicate all leftover landmines and unexploded ordnance by 2025. However, the recent discovery at the high school underscores the challenges that lie ahead in achieving this ambitious target.

While the closure of the school is undoubtedly a disruptive measure, it is a necessary step to ensure the safety of Cambodian students and raise awareness about the ongoing threat posed by unexploded ordnance. As the deminers work tirelessly to remove the dangerous relics of the past, it is crucial for the international community to support Cambodia in its long journey towards becoming a landmine-free nation.