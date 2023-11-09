Mexican Authorities Increase Enforcement to Deter Migrants from Riding Freight Trains to U.S.

Mexican authorities have launched a new enforcement effort to discourage migrants from hitching rides on freight trains, known as “The Beast,” to reach the Mexico-U.S. border illegally. The move comes as reports of serious injuries and deaths among migrants attempting to ride the trains have increased.

Earlier this week, the Mexican railway company Ferromex temporarily suspended 60 trains in the northern part of the country due to safety concerns. In response, Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) deployed agents to dissuade migrants from boarding the trains. Recently, INM agents blocked access to migrants and used drones to locate those who had fled into nearby hills.

The crackdown on train riding is part of a broader challenge faced by both Mexican and U.S. border officials as migrants continue to seek access to the U.S. border in large numbers. Despite warnings from the U.S. government advising against unauthorized border crossings, migrants persist in their journeys.

“The Beast” trains have long been a popular method of transportation for migrants hoping to reach the U.S. border. A video of a packed train filled with migrants heading toward the U.S. southern border went viral, highlighting the extent of the issue. Ferromex reported that around 1,500 migrants had gathered at a rail yard in the city of Torreon when the decision to halt train operations was announced.

The situation at the border has become increasingly challenging, with over 20,000 migrants in Border Patrol custody in the Rio Grande Valley sector in Texas last month. Caravans of migrants, including families with infants and children, as well as unaccompanied minors, continue to make their way to the border despite the risks involved.

As authorities intensify their efforts to deter migrants from riding freight trains, the complex issue of border migration remains a significant challenge for both Mexico and the United States.