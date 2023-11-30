Thousands of Artificial Social Media Accounts Eliminated in Efforts to Divide Voters

In a groundbreaking discovery, Meta recently uncovered a vast network of fake social media accounts that were strategically designed to polarize voters and sow discord ahead of the 2024 elections. It was revealed that these thousands of counterfeit accounts, created by an unknown entity in China, posed as ordinary Americans to broadcast politically divisive content across various platforms.

Rather than spreading fabricated information as seen in previous instances, these fake accounts were utilized to share posts from X, the platform previously known as Twitter, that were created by politicians, news outlets, and other sources. The accounts gathered content from both liberal and conservative sources, indicating their objective was not to support a particular side but to amplify partisan divisions and fuel polarization.

The exposure of this network sheds light on how foreign adversaries exploit technology platforms based in the United States to propagate distrust and discord. It serves as a stark reminder of the threats posed by online disinformation as the 2024 national elections approach, not only in the U.S. but also in countries such as India, Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, and Taiwan.

Ben Nimmo, who leads investigations into inauthentic behavior on Meta’s platforms, warned, “Foreign threat actors are attempting to reach people across the internet ahead of next year’s elections, and we need to remain alert.” While Meta Platforms Inc., based in Menlo Park, California, did not openly link the Chinese network to the Chinese government, it determined that the network originated from China. The content disseminated by these accounts aligns with previous instances of Chinese government propaganda and disinformation, which aim to amplify partisan and ideological divisions within the United States.

To appear more authentic, the network occasionally diverted attention by posting about unrelated topics such as fashion or pets. Interestingly, some of the accounts abruptly changed their usernames and profile pictures to suggest they were from India, before transitioning to spreading pro-Chinese content about Tibet and India. This demonstrated how these fake networks can be redirected to target new audiences and push different narratives.

Meta has been proactive in shutting down fake social media networks as part of its commitment to protecting election integrity and democracy. However, critics argue that the platform’s emphasis on fake accounts distracts from its responsibility to address the misinformation already present on its platforms, which has contributed to polarization and distrust.

For instance, Meta has allowed paid advertisements on its site that claim the 2020 U.S. election was rigged or stolen, amplifying unfounded claims made by former President Donald Trump and other Republicans. This raises concerns about Meta’s ability to combat misinformation effectively. Although the company has introduced new policies, such as requiring political ads with AI-generated content to carry disclaimers, it has permitted other manipulated videos, like one falsely depicting President Biden as a pedophile, to remain on its platform.

Critics argue that Meta’s actions do not align with its words, leading to a lack of trust in the platform. The Real Facebook Oversight Board, an organization of civil rights leaders and tech experts, has expressed skepticism and urges a closer examination of Meta’s practices.

Looking ahead to the approaching 2024 elections, experts studying the correlation between social media and disinformation highlight new challenges. Concerns arise not only from the prevalence of national elections in major countries but also due to the increasing sophistication of AI programs that can produce highly realistic audio and video content capable of deceiving voters.

Experts emphasize that platforms must take their role in the public sphere more seriously than ever before. They criticize Meta’s limited approach, contrasting it with the unregulated nature of X, which has seen controversial actions taken by its CEO, Elon Musk. The absence of comprehensive regulations addressing algorithmic recommendations, misinformation, deepfakes, and hate speech further exacerbates the situation.

While calls for legislative action have been made by both Democrats and Republicans, it appears unlikely that significant regulations will be put in place before the 2024 elections. Consequently, the responsibility falls on platforms themselves to self-regulate and prioritize the safeguarding of democratic processes.

Kyle Morse, deputy executive director of the Tech Oversight Project, a nonprofit advocating for federal regulations on social media, warns that Meta’s current efforts to protect the upcoming elections may serve as a concerning preview of the challenges to expect in 2024. He insists that immediate action must be taken by Congress and the administration to ensure that social media platforms like Meta, TikTok, Google, X, and Rumble are not unwittingly facilitating foreign and domestic actors seeking to undermine democracy.

In addition to the discovery of these fake accounts, Meta released a report assessing the potential risks of foreign adversaries, including Iran, China, and Russia, exploiting social media as a tool for election interference. The report notably highlighted Russia’s recent disinformation campaigns, emphasizing the need for increased vigilance and proactive measures to counteract online manipulation.

