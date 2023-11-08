Thousands Flee Nagorno-Karabakh as Conflict Escalates

As the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh escalates, thousands of people are fleeing the region, leaving behind their homes and belongings. The recent offensive by Azerbaijan has resulted in the mass exodus of ethnic Armenians from the breakaway region, seeking safety in Armenia.

Nonna Poghosyan, an American University of Armenia’s program coordinator, is among those who are preparing to leave. Her twin children, torn between their belongings, had to make the difficult decision of what to leave behind. Poghosyan describes how her children cry for every toy they have to abandon.

The number of people arriving in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh continues to increase rapidly, with over 6,500 individuals having already made the journey by Monday afternoon. The offensive by Azerbaijan has resulted in more than 200 deaths and numerous injuries. Karabakh officials, fearing ethnic cleansing, have stated that the majority of Karabakh Armenians wish to leave the region.

Despite Azerbaijan’s reassurances of guaranteeing the rights of those remaining in the region, many Armenians do not want to live under Azerbaijani rule. The possibility of forced citizenship has led to a unanimous decision among the community to leave Nagorno-Karabakh entirely.

Anna Ohanyan, a senior scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, warns that those who refuse Azerbaijani citizenship will face forceful action. Ohanyan believes that it would be “suicidal” for the Armenian community to stay without taking up Azerbaijani passports.

Images circulating on social media depict residents of Stepanakert packing their belongings and searching for gas as they prepare to flee. The region has faced blockades for months, resulting in severe shortages of necessities like food, medicine, and fuel.

Overall, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains dire as the conflict intensifies. The mass exodus of ethnic Armenians continues, leaving behind a region filled with uncertainty and fear. As families like Poghosyan’s prepare to leave their homes, the hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict remains elusive.