Stranded Migrants in Niger: The Aftermath of a Coup

Following the recent coup in Niger, thousands of stranded migrants find themselves in a state of uncertainty. Among them is Sahr John Yambasu, a 29-year-old from Sierra Leone who had embarked on a perilous journey to reach Europe but ended up in Niger instead. Yambasu and approximately 7,000 other discouraged migrants have been stuck in Niger since late July when the country’s democratically elected president was overthrown.

The aftermath of the coup led to the closure of borders and airspace, making it challenging for stranded migrants to leave. Niger is a crucial route for both Africans attempting to reach Libya as a launching pad to cross the Mediterranean to Europe and those seeking assistance from the United Nations to return to their home countries.

Yambasu, like many others, is unsure when he will be able to escape his predicament. He expresses his sadness and the difficulty of being in a country that he does not belong to. Yambasu’s failed attempt to reach Europe involved crossing the desert and witnessing the deaths of fellow migrants at sea before deciding to return home. He made it as far as Niger but has been unable to continue his journey.

The International Organization for Migration, which runs centers to assist migrants in returning home, is currently overwhelmed. Approximately 1,800 individuals, including Yambasu, are living on the streets of Niger due to the overcrowding in these centers. The closure of borders and airspace has forced the UN agency to halt returns temporarily, leaving migrants in a state of heightened stress and uncertainty.

The situation not only affects the migrants themselves but also aid groups that provide essential support. COOPI, an Italian aid group based in Niger, has seen an influx of 1,300 people seeking assistance to return home since the coup. However, the closure of borders has created difficulties in bringing in food and medical supplies, putting the organization at risk of running out of resources.

Additionally, the future cooperation between Niger and the European Union (EU) remains uncertain. The EU had pledged over $200 million in assistance to Niger, particularly in addressing migration challenges. However, the EU has frozen this assistance following the coup, leaving the new military leaders’ willingness to cooperate in question.

The plight of stranded migrants in Niger highlights the pressing need for international collaboration and support. Without swift action, vulnerable individuals may be further exploited by traffickers and smugglers. As the situation unfolds, migrants like Sahr John Yambasu and Momo Kmulbah continue to endure hardships, uncertain of when they will be able to return home.