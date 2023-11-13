Thousands of Evacuees Return Home as Canada Wildfire Threat Eases

After weeks of being displaced by wildfires, residents in Canada’s Northwest Territories are now able to return home. Over 20,000 people were forced to leave the city of Yellowknife in mid-August as a fire approached within 15km (9 miles) of the city limits. However, the evacuation order has now been lifted as firefighters successfully contained the flames.

The news of the lifting of the evacuation order has brought relief to many residents who are eager to go back to their homes. Flights into Yellowknife have resumed, and the highway checkpoint outside the city has been removed. To welcome back evacuees, a sign saying “Welcome Home” has been put up on the Yellowknife Highway near Behchoko, a First Nations community.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty has advised those returning that the city will have some changes. Fire breaks have been implemented around different parts of Yellowknife to protect the city from future wildfires. Likewise, residents have been warned that it may take time for shops and city services to fully resume operations. As a precaution, people have been advised to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

Many people left Yellowknife on land or through military evacuation flights. Evacuees found shelter in nearby cities and towns in Alberta and British Columbia, staying in hotels, with friends and family, or camping. Angela Canning, a Yellowknife resident, expressed her joy upon seeing the “Welcome Home” sign after camping for 17 days in Fort Providence.

While firefighters have managed to control the hot spots of the fire near Yellowknife, wildfires near the towns of Fort Smith and Hay River continue to burn. Consequently, residents there are still unable to return home. The state of emergency in the Northwest Territories has been extended until 11 September. The situation remains challenging, with 235 wildfires present in the territory and over 1,000 burning across Canada.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How many people were affected by the evacuation order in Yellowknife?

A: Over 20,000 people were ordered to leave Yellowknife.

Q: Are the fires completely extinguished?

A: The fire near Yellowknife has been contained, but there are still ongoing fires near Fort Smith and Hay River.

Q: Is this the worst wildfire season in Canada?

A: Yes, this year has seen the country’s worst wildfire season on record in terms of the area burned.

Q: Why did the evacuation order last for three weeks?

A: The evacuation order lasted for three weeks due to the persistent threat posed by the wildfires.

