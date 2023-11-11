Decomposing Bodies and a Looming Cholera Outbreak: The Dire Situation in Sudan

In the midst of ongoing warfare and intense fighting, the morgues in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, have reached a breaking point. International aid group Save The Children has reported that the morgues are at capacity, leaving thousands of bodies to decompose on the streets. The lack of refrigeration due to prolonged power outages has worsened the situation.

As clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue, the violence has claimed the lives of at least 1,105 people and injured over 12,000, according to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Disturbingly, these numbers are likely even higher.

Children have borne a heavy toll in this conflict, with at least 435 deaths and over 2,000 injuries reported by UNICEF. On average, a child is killed or injured every hour, highlighting the devastating impact on the most vulnerable.

The dire situation in Khartoum has raised concerns of a cholera outbreak. Save The Children has warned about the combination of rising numbers of corpses, severe water shortages, non-functioning hygiene and sanitation services, and the absence of functioning public health labs. Cholera tends to surge in war zones and spreads rapidly through contaminated water. The lack of medical facilities adds to the risk, as most hospitals are out of service.

Sudanese medical workers are sounding the alarm, emphasizing the overcrowding of morgues and the grim consequences it could have in terms of disease and epidemiological disasters. Dr. Bashir Kamal Eldin Hamid, Save The Children’s Health and Nutrition Director, stresses the urgent need to address the health crisis unfolding in Khartoum.

Meanwhile, the conflict shows no signs of abating. Both rival forces claim to have inflicted heavy damage on each other, and peace talks remain elusive. Residents of Omdurman, north of Khartoum, report intensified fighting, with heavy artillery and bombardment causing widespread destruction.

The scale of the violence is staggering, with over 4 million people having fled across Sudan since the conflict erupted. More than half of these displaced individuals have fled the capital alone. This mass displacement has also resulted in acute food insecurity, affecting around 20.3 million people, or over 42% of the population.

The clashes are seen as a power struggle between Sudan’s military ruler, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (widely known as Hemedti), the head of the RSF. These two former allies played key roles in the ousting of President Omar al-Bashir but fell out during negotiations to integrate the RSF into the military and restore civilian rule.

The situation in Sudan is dire, with decomposing bodies on the streets, a potential cholera outbreak looming, and ongoing violence causing immense suffering. Urgent action is needed to address these humanitarian crises and restore stability to the nation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is causing the decomposing bodies in Sudan’s capital?

A: The morgues in Khartoum have reached their capacity due to intense fighting and prolonged power outages, leaving thousands of bodies to decompose on the streets.

Q: How many people have been affected by the violence in Sudan?

A: According to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), at least 1,105 people have been killed and over 12,000 injured. However, these numbers are likely much higher.

Q: What are the concerns regarding a cholera outbreak in Khartoum?

A: The combination of rising numbers of corpses, severe water shortages, non-functioning hygiene and sanitation services, and the absence of functioning public health labs raises the risk of a cholera outbreak in the city.

Q: How has the conflict affected children in Sudan?

A: UNICEF reports that at least 435 children have been killed and over 2,000 injured. On average, a child is killed or injured every hour.

Q: How many people have been displaced by the conflict?

A: Over 4 million people have fled across Sudan since the fighting began, with more than half of them having fled the capital alone.

Q: What is the cause of the ongoing violence in Sudan?

A: The conflict is considered a power struggle between Sudan’s military ruler, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the head of the RSF. They were formerly allies but fell out during negotiations to integrate the RSF into the military and restore civilian rule.

Sources:

– This article is based on original reporting by CNN.