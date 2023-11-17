Thousands of Afghan Refugees Return Home as Pakistan’s Deportation Deadline Approaches

As Pakistan’s government-imposed deadline for Afghan refugees and migrants to leave the country nears its expiration, thousands of individuals are making their way to the border to return home. This deadline, issued by Pakistan’s interim interior minister, Sarfaraz Bugti, is primarily targeted at “illegal” refugees and migrants and is justified by security concerns.

Over the past four decades, Pakistan has become home to a significant number of refugees and migrants, with the majority being Afghan nationals who sought refuge after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s. More recently, the country has seen an influx of Afghan migrants following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. The Pakistani government estimates that between 600,000 to 800,000 Afghans have migrated to Pakistan during this period, with nearly 1.7 million of them being undocumented.

In recent weeks, around 100,000 Afghan immigrants have voluntarily returned to Afghanistan through border crossings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. The government claims that this repatriation drive is not exclusively targeting Afghans, but rather all undocumented individuals. However, human rights groups and the United Nations have criticized Pakistan’s decision, citing concerns about the well-being and safety of the refugees.

The deportation order comes amidst a surge in armed attacks in Pakistan. The government attributes these attacks to groups and individuals based in Afghanistan, accusations that the Afghan Taliban denies. As a response to these security concerns, deportation centers are being established in all four provinces of Pakistan to detain foreigners until they are sent back to their home countries.

The situation has caused immense uncertainty and anxiety among Afghan refugees living in Pakistan. Adeela Akhtar, an Afghan widow and mother of two children, expressed her fear of the future, saying she does not want to return to Afghanistan due to safety concerns. She had sought assistance from Pakistani authorities and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), but did not receive any help.

Critics argue that the government’s actions violate the fundamental rights of Afghan refugees. According to Asad Khan, an Islamabad-based lawyer providing legal aid to Afghan refugees, Pakistan is obligated to protect refugees under its constitution and international laws. He emphasized the disruption that deportation would cause in the lives of those who have built homes, families, and livelihoods in Pakistan.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has condemned Pakistan’s decision, stating that the government is using coercive measures such as threats, abuse, and detention to prompt Afghan asylum seekers without legal status to return or face deportation. Fereshta Abbasi, the Afghanistan researcher at HRW, highlighted the dangers faced by Afghan refugees upon their return, including threats to their lives and well-being.

As the deportation deadline approaches, the Afghan refugee crisis in Pakistan is at a critical juncture. The government’s decision to implement this policy raises complex questions about the rights of refugees, while Afghan individuals and families face the deep uncertainty of returning to a war-torn country. The international community closely watches how this issue unfolds and hopes that the well-being and safety of vulnerable populations will be prioritized.

