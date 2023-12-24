An Outcry in Rabat: Citizens’ Demand for Moroccan Independence

In a historic display of solidarity, thousands of citizens took to the streets of Rabat on Sunday to voice their demands for an end to Morocco’s ties with Israel. This pro-Palestinian march, one of the largest in recent memory, stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Moroccan people to the Palestinian cause.

Led by a diverse coalition of leftist groups and the outlawed but tolerated Al-Adl wal-Ihsan Islamists, the protesters sent a resounding message to their government and the international community. Men and women marched separately, united in their pursuit of justice, carrying placards bearing powerful slogans such as “resistance till victory,” “stop Moroccan government normalization with Israel,” and “free Palestine.”

The roots of this outcry can be traced back to the onset of the war in Gaza, more than two months ago. Since then, Morocco has witnessed a series of protests denouncing Israel’s actions, drawing immense support from its people. Pan-Arab and Islamist groups have been at the forefront of these demonstrations, amplifying the voices of the oppressed and underscoring the urgent need for action.

However, it is essential to note that Morocco’s path toward normalizing ties with Israel began in 2020. Under a deal brokered by the former U.S. administration, led by President Donald Trump, Morocco agreed to strengthen its relationship with Israel. This agreement also included Washington’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara territory.

Despite this diplomatic shift, Moroccan authorities have not wavered in their support for the Palestinian cause. They have consistently advocated for the creation of a Palestinian state and have called for a ceasefire in Gaza, prioritizing the safety and well-being of all civilians caught in the crossfire.

The protesters in Sunday’s march extended their message beyond denouncing diplomatic ties. They also called for a boycott of brands implicated in supporting Israel, using their collective power to effect change beyond their borders.

While the process of establishing full embassies in each other’s countries has yet to be completed, Morocco and Israel have witnessed a gradual convergence of interests. They have taken significant steps forward by signing a defense cooperation pact, further cementing the evolving dynamics between the two nations.

As the outcry in Rabat reverberates, it serves as a stark reminder that the fight for Palestinian independence is not confined to the borders of Palestine. People from all walks of life, from different corners of the globe, continue to raise their voices, demanding justice and an end to the oppression faced by the Palestinian people.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the protest in Rabat?

The purpose of the protest in Rabat is to demand an end to Morocco’s ties with Israel and show solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Who organized the protest?

The protest was co-organized by leftist groups and the outlawed but tolerated Al-Adl wal-Ihsan Islamists.

Why are Moroccan authorities supporting the creation of a Palestinian state?

Despite normalizing ties with Israel, Moroccan authorities have continued to support the establishment of a Palestinian state and advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza to protect all civilians.

What steps have Morocco and Israel taken to strengthen their ties?

Morocco and Israel have moved closer together by signing a defense cooperation pact, although the process of establishing full embassies is still underway.

What other actions did the protesters call for?

The protesters also called for a boycott of brands they accuse of supporting Israel, aiming to exert pressure beyond the realm of diplomacy.