Thousands Gather in London to Stand Against Antisemitism

Tens of thousands of individuals came together in central London to participate in a powerful demonstration against antisemitism. This event, which marked the first of its kind since the Israel-Gaza war began, saw the attendance of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The demonstration aimed to address the alarming increase in hate crimes, particularly towards the Jewish community in the capital.

Notably, the organisers explicitly discouraged the presence of English Defence League founder, Tommy Robinson, due to concerns that he might disrupt the event. Despite this warning, Robinson was arrested by the police. In total, two individuals were apprehended during the march, with another person detained for making antisemitic comments as crowds were dispersing.

The gathering commenced outside the Royal Courts of Justice, with the crowd traversing Whitehall to reach Parliament Square, where a rally took place. Participants could be seen carrying placards bearing powerful slogans like “Shoulder to shoulder with British Jews” and “Never again is now.”

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis delivered a stirring speech at Parliament Square, assuring the crowd that British Jews would not be intimidated by antisemitism. He emphasized the importance of strengthening community cohesion and expressed pride in championing the finest of British values.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism estimated that this march was the largest of its kind since the historic Battle of Cable Street in 1936, when British Union of Fascists supporters were prevented from marching through a predominantly Jewish area in East London.

Among the attendees were several familiar faces from television and film, including Vanessa Feltz, Robert Rinder, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Elliot Levey, and Maureen Lipman. Countdown host Rachel Riley addressed the crowd, commending each person for refusing to be bystanders and highlighting the consequences of remaining silent in the face of injustice. Actor Eddie Marsan delivered a passionate speech, urging moderate individuals to confront and eradicate extremism, bigotry, antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of racism.

The rally also saw political figures in attendance, with Boris Johnson, security minister Tom Tugenhadt, immigration minister Robert Jenrick, and Labour’s shadow science minister Peter Kyle showing their support.

It is of utmost significance to note that crimes motivated by racism against Jewish people have surged since the Israel-Gaza conflict, with a staggering 554 reported incidents in London between October and November, compared to only 44 in the same period the previous year. In addition, Islamophobic hate crimes have also increased, with 220 offenses reported during the same time frame.

Sunday’s rally against antisemitism followed a series of pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have taken place in London during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The Metropolitan Police reported that 18 individuals were arrested during the pro-Palestinian march on Saturday. The police have faced criticism for their handling of these demonstrations and have promised to take strict action against any displays of hate speech or offensive slogans.

It is heartening to witness such a significant display of unity and determination in the fight against antisemitism. By standing together, these thousands of individuals have made a powerful statement and reinforced their commitment to maintaining a strong and cohesive community.

