New Agreement with Mexico in Works as Migrant Caravan Swells

A massive group of migrants from Central America, Venezuela, Cuba, and other nations embarked on a journey through Mexico on Sunday, making their way towards the United States border. This significant influx of migrants comes just days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Mexico City, where he aims to negotiate fresh agreements to address the surge of individuals seeking entry into the United States.

The caravan, consisting of around 6,000 individuals, includes many families with young children. It is the largest caravan to be witnessed in over a year, underscoring the fact that joint efforts by the Biden administration and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government to deter migration have not been successful.

The procession commenced from Tapachula, a city near Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala. As in the past, security forces observed the marchers, often employing tactics of waiting for them to tire out before offering temporary legal status that allows them to continue their journey northward.

Cristian Rivera, who is traveling alone after leaving his wife and child behind in Honduras, expressed his hope for change through this caravan: “We’ve been waiting here for three or four months without an answer. Hopefully with this march, there will be a change, and we can obtain the permission we need to head north.”

In May, President López Obrador agreed to receive migrants from countries like Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba, who were turned away by the United States for not adhering to specific rules governing new legal pathways to asylum and other forms of migration. However, this agreement, designed to curb the post-pandemic surge in migration, does not seem sufficient, as the number of migrants continues to rise, leading to disruptions in bilateral trade and an increase in anti-migrant sentiment among conservative voters in the U.S.

An alarming trend has been observed at the U.S. southwest border, with up to 10,000 migrants being arrested per day this month. This surge in migration has even led to the suspension of cross-border rail traffic in Texas cities due to migrants riding atop freight trains. Additionally, there have been over 2 million arrests for illegal border crossings in each of the U.S. government’s last two fiscal years, highlighting the ease with which migrants can now leave their home countries in search of safety and opportunities.

President López Obrador recently expressed his willingness to collaborate with the United States to address migration concerns. Alongside this, he also called on the Biden administration to ease sanctions on leftist governments in Cuba and Venezuela, as a significant number of migrants encountered nationwide in October and November originated from these countries. López Obrador also emphasized the need for greater aid to developing countries in Latin America and beyond.

The U.S. delegation, set to meet President López Obrador on Wednesday, includes Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall. However, Mexico’s capacity to assist the U.S. may be limited, with the government halting a program to repatriate and transfer migrants within Mexico due to a lack of funds. So far this year, Mexico has identified over 680,000 migrants living illegally in the country, while the number of foreigners seeking asylum has reached a record high of 137,000.

Sunday’s caravan stands as the largest since June 2022 when a group of similar size departed while President Biden hosted leaders in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas. Another march occurred in October, coinciding with a summit called by López Obrador to address the migration crisis with regional leaders. Additionally, a month later, over 3,000 migrants blocked the main border crossing with Guatemala for more than 30 hours.

Sources:

– AP News