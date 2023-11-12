Concerns Over Safety in Haiti Spark Mass Marches in Search for Security

Thousands of people, masked to conceal their identities, took part in a mass demonstration in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, demanding protection from violent gangs that have been wreaking havoc in the capital and surrounding areas. The constant onslaught of gang violence has contributed to the worsening poverty faced by Haitians nationwide. The deteriorating security situation has prompted calls for the potential deployment of an international armed force, pending a decision from the U.N. Security Council.

The impassioned crowd chanted, “We want security!” as they marched for two hours, starting from the troubled community of Carrefour-Feuilles and making their way to Champ de Mars in the city center. The demonstration eventually reached the prime minister’s residence, where it was dispersed by tear gas used by the police.

Local residents like Wilene Joseph, a 36-year-old street vendor and mother of two, joined the protest out of sheer frustration. “I can’t work. I can’t go out. I’m like a prisoner in my own home,” Joseph lamented. She expressed grave concerns for the safety of her children, aged 5 and 7, amid the constant threat of violence. “The situation is unacceptable,” she added.

Experts reveal that since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, gangs have reportedly taken control of up to 80% of Port-au-Prince. These gangs have unleashed a wave of terror, committing heinous acts such as killings, rape, and abduction, exacerbating the dire conditions already faced by impoverished communities.

The latest U.N. report reveals a significant escalation in violence, with over 1,600 people reportedly killed, injured, or kidnapped from January to March. This marks a nearly 30% increase compared to the previous three months in 2022. UNICEF has also highlighted a distressing surge in kidnappings, with almost 300 confirmed cases so far this year, nearly equal to the total reported for the entire previous year and almost triple the figure for 2021.

Women and children have become increasingly targeted for abduction, often for financial or strategic gain. One notable case involves U.S. nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her young daughter, who were abducted in late July. Dorsainvil works for El Roi Haiti, a Christian organization that provides medical care and education. They remain in captivity, with the kidnappers demanding a ransom of $1 million.

Parents, especially those with young children, live in constant fear that gangs will target them during their commute to and from school. Nacheline Nore, a concerned mother, stated that her two boys, ages 10 and 8, must call her immediately upon entering their school premises. She further added that she accompanies them back home every afternoon, fearing they could be the next victims.

The surge in kidnappings has pushed many Haitians further into poverty. Mario Jenty, a 36-year-old cell phone vendor, highlighted how this deplorable situation forces families to sell their homes in order to pay ransoms. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that the victims will be released even after meeting the demands. Despite the ongoing challenges, Jenty affirmed his determination to resist gang control over his community, stating, “I’d rather die than leave my community.”

The mass demonstration saw thousands of Haitians exhibit their frustration and anger by shouting “Bwa kale!”—a reference to a violent uprising led by civilians against suspected gang members earlier this year. Over 200 individuals have been killed since then, and the demonstrators vowed to continue the movement as gangs continue to overpower Haiti’s understaffed and under-resourced police department.

Haiti’s prime minister and other high-ranking officials have urgently requested the deployment of an international armed force to help combat the escalating gang violence. Kenya has offered to lead a multinational police force, but a U.N. Security Council resolution authorizing a non-U.N. multinational mission is still pending. Last week, the U.S. announced its intention to introduce such a resolution, signaling a potential step toward finding a resolution to the crisis.

Source: Associated Press