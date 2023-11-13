Mass Exodus: Wildfires Devastate Canada’s Northwest Territories

The capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories has transformed into a ghost town as raging wildfires continue to burn in the region. Nearly all of Yellowknife’s 20,000 residents have evacuated the city, leaving it virtually deserted. Meanwhile, in British Columbia, thousands more people have been forced to flee their homes as firefighters battle to contain a growing wildfire that has already claimed several houses.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty described the situation as a “marathon sprint” as thousands of people have been driving out of the city in convoys, while others have been evacuated on emergency flights. A small number of essential workers and emergency personnel remain, but officials warn that they are endangering themselves and others by staying behind.

The streets of Yellowknife are empty, and stores have closed their doors. The city has been described as a ghost town, with only a few essential services remaining open. The wildfire, which was caused by lightning over a month ago, is still burning uncontrollably, fueled by dry weather and dense forests. Firefighters have been working tirelessly to contain the blaze, bombing water from air tankers and digging fire lines to protect the city.

In addition to the wildfire in Yellowknife, another blaze has wreaked havoc in West Kelowna, British Columbia. The city of 38,000 residents has seen homes burned down as the wildfire spread unexpectedly overnight. Premier David Eby has declared a state of emergency for the province, acknowledging the severity of the situation. Authorities have ordered thousands of residents to evacuate, and the wildfire service is working to contain the fire, which has already spread over 68 square kilometers.

These devastating wildfires are just a glimpse of the widespread fire crisis that Canada has been facing this year. A record number of wildfires, over 5,700, have burned more than 137,000 square kilometers throughout the country. The fires are not only a threat to Canada but have also resulted in choking smoke that has affected parts of the United States. With over 1,000 wildfires still burning, the situation remains dire.

FAQs:

What caused the wildfires in Canada’s Northwest Territories? The wildfires were caused by lightning strikes. How many people have been evacuated? Approximately 19,000 people have evacuated Yellowknife, while 6,800 people have fled other communities in the Northwest Territories. How are firefighters combating the wildfires? Firefighters are using air tankers to drop water onto the flames, digging fire lines, and deploying hoses and pumps to contain the fires.

