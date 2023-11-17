Gaza’s Main Hospital Struggles Amidst Ongoing Conflict, Many Lives at Risk

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip – Amidst the fierce clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants, Gaza’s largest hospital, Shifa, has become a focal point of concern. While thousands of people have fled the hospital, hundreds of patients, including dozens of infants, remain trapped inside amidst a dire lack of electricity. The competing claims from the Israeli military and Palestinian health officials have made it difficult to assess the true situation.

The Israeli military asserts that it has provided a safe corridor for people to move to safety, while Palestinian health officials inside the hospital insist that the compound is surrounded by constant heavy gunfire. The military claims to have placed fuel near the hospital to power its generators, but Hamas militants are allegedly preventing the staff from accessing it. However, the Health Ministry in Gaza disputes this and claims that the fuel would have only provided less than an hour of electricity.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has expressed grave concern about the situation at Shifa, stating that the hospital has been without water for three days and is no longer functioning as a hospital.

The plight of Shifa has become a symbol of the larger war between Palestine and Israel, now in its sixth week, with both sides using the hospital to bolster their narratives. For Palestinians, Shifa represents the suffering of civilians, as doctors struggle to treat patients with limited supplies and perform surgeries without anesthesia. The hospital has also become a refuge for thousands of people displaced by airstrikes, seeking shelter in its darkened corridors.

Israel claims that the hospital exemplifies Hamas’ alleged use of human shields, asserting that the militants have a command center and military infrastructure within the medical compound. However, Hamas and hospital staff vehemently deny these allegations.

Shifa hospital currently accommodates around 650 patients and critically wounded individuals, who are being attended to by approximately 500 medical staff. Additionally, it is estimated that about 2,500 displaced Palestinians have sought shelter within the hospital buildings. Amidst the ongoing conflict, many patients and displaced families have managed to leave the hospital, albeit with great difficulty.

The situation becomes more complicated as other hospitals and clinics in Gaza have been forced to shut down or are operating on dwindling supplies. Relocating the remaining patients at Shifa requires ambulances and special procedures that are uncertain due to the limited capacity of other medical facilities.

The consequences of the fuel shortage at Shifa are devastating. Since Saturday, 20 patients, including three babies, have died due to the hospital’s emergency generator running out of fuel. Another 36 babies and additional patients are at risk of dying without the necessary power to operate life-saving medical equipment.

While the Israeli military stated that they would assist in moving the babies on Sunday, there is no confirmation that any relocation has taken place. According to medical experts, transferring critically ill infants requires a complex process that is currently hindered by the inability of ambulances to reach the hospital and the lack of other medical facilities with available capacity.

The international community, including the United States, has advocated for temporary pauses in the conflict to facilitate the distribution of aid to civilians in Gaza, who are facing increasingly dire conditions. However, Israel has only agreed to brief daily periods of respite for civilians to flee ground combat and head south. Meanwhile, Israel continues its strikes on what it claims are militant targets in southern Gaza, leading to further casualties among women and children.

The toll of the ongoing conflict is devastating on both sides. The Health Ministry in Gaza reports that over 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them being women and minors, have been killed since the war began. On the Israeli side, at least 1,200 people have lost their lives, mostly civilians targeted in the initial Hamas attack. The conflict has also resulted in the capture of nearly 240 hostages by Palestinian militants.

As the conflict persists, the situation in Gaza remains precarious. The urgency to resolve the crisis at Shifa hospital highlights the need for immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of the trapped patients and civilians in the region.

