Thousands Displaced as Violent Conflict Spreads to Sudan’s Second-Largest City

As the army and paramilitary forces engage in a violent war in Sudan, the city of Wad Madani has become the latest casualty. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) established a base in the eastern part of the city, forcing thousands of already displaced people to flee once again. This attack marks a significant escalation in the eight-month-old war and has shattered the sense of safety that Wad Madani previously offered.

Videos shared on social media depict crowds of people packing up their belongings and leaving the city on foot. Among them are individuals who had sought refuge in Wad Madani to escape violence in the capital, Khartoum. One resident, Ahmed Salih, expressed his desperation, stating that he and his family are now looking for a bus to flee the ongoing conflict. With nowhere to turn for help, the situation has become dire for those caught in the midst of the fighting.

Sudan’s army, which had maintained control of Wad Madani since the war began, launched air strikes on the RSF in an attempt to push back the assault. Witnesses reported that the RSF responded with artillery, and reinforcements were seen heading towards the conflict zone. Furthermore, RSF soldiers have been observed in surrounding villages, signaling a growing reach of the violence.

The war in Sudan originated from disagreements between army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. These tensions escalated into open fighting due to differing plans for a political transition and the integration of the RSF into the army. Since then, the conflict has claimed the lives of over 12,000 people, according to estimations, and has displaced nearly 6.8 million individuals.

Amid the escalating violence, the United Nations reported that 14,000 people have already fled Wad Madani, with a few thousand finding refuge in other cities. This adds to the half a million individuals who have sought safety in al-Jazirah state, primarily from Khartoum. The UN also revealed that there are more than 86,000 displaced people in Wad Madani alone, and humanitarian aid has been vital for the survival of over 270,000 residents.

In response to the situation, the United States Ambassador John Godfrey called on the RSF to halt their advance, expressing concerns about the potential for civilian casualties and disruptions to humanitarian efforts. Unfortunately, families attempting to escape the violence face new challenges, including exorbitant ticket prices and a lack of alternative destinations. This ongoing conflict has forced people to flee repeatedly, as they try to find safety in already overwhelmed cities in neighboring states.

The Norwegian Refugee Council’s Sudan director, William Carter, voiced his worry for the vulnerable families who have been cramped into displacement sites in Wad Madani’s schools for months. Without means to escape or anywhere else to go, these families have no respite from the violence engulfing the city.

The situation in Wad Madani has reached catastrophic levels, with the closure of pharmacies exacerbating the suffering, according to Sudan’s doctors’ union. Meanwhile, efforts to mediate an end to the war have been met with skepticism from both the army and the RSF. The consequences of this conflict have been devastating, with reports of rape, looting, arbitrary killings, and detentions in Khartoum and other cities. The RSF has denied these allegations but stated that any member found involved in such crimes will be held accountable.

