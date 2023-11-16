The Devastation of Deadly Flooding in Libya

In a tragic turn of events, the northeastern region of Libya has been ravaged by catastrophic flooding, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. The heavy rainfall brought by Storm Daniel led to the collapse of two dams in one area, resulting in the devastating sweeping away of entire neighborhoods into the sea. Thousands are feared dead, with more than 2,000 reported deaths and around 6,000 people still missing in the badly affected city of Derna alone.

The Health Minister in Libya’s eastern parliament-backed government, Othman Abduljalil, described the situation in Derna as catastrophic, with bodies still lying in many places. He pleaded for international assistance, urging the need for search and rescue teams. The local Red Crescent Society estimated that over 300 people had lost their lives in Derna.

The spokesperson for the Libyan National Army (LNA), Ahmed Mismari, explained that the collapse of the two dams had led to the destruction of three bridges, causing entire neighborhoods to be carried away by the force of the flooding and eventually deposited into the sea. The scale of the disaster has overwhelmed emergency response efforts, with phone lines down and workers unable to reach the affected areas due to heavy destruction.

Authorities in Libya were caught off guard by the severity of the flooding. The Head of Libya’s Emergency and Ambulance authority, Osama Aly, highlighted the lack of preparation and failure to study the weather conditions, seawater levels, and wind speeds. He admitted to significant shortcomings in their response to this unprecedented catastrophe.

The impacts of the floods extend beyond Derna, affecting several other cities and the eastern coast of Libya, including Al-Bayda, Al-Marj, Tobruk, Takenis, Al-Bayada, and Battah. Footage shared on social media shows submerged cars, collapsed buildings, and torrents of water rushing through streets, illustrating the extent of the devastation.

Libya, a country already grappling with internal conflict, has been further burdened by this disaster. The United Nations and various countries have extended their condolences and offered aid. Turkey has mobilized search and rescue personnel and essential supplies, while the United States Embassy in Libya is working closely with the UN and local authorities to provide assistance. The United Arab Emirates and Egypt have also expressed their support and sent aid to assist in the rescue efforts.

The people of Libya now face the monumental task of rebuilding their lives amidst the debris and tragedy left behind by this unprecedented flooding. Our thoughts go out to all those affected by this devastating natural disaster, and we hope that the international community’s support can help alleviate the suffering and aid in the recovery of the affected regions.

