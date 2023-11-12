Thousands Forced to Evacuate as Devastating Wildfires Ravage Tenerife

Multiple wildfires are wreaking havoc on the picturesque Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife, leaving more than 3,000 people displaced since Wednesday. The region’s authorities have declared a state of emergency as they struggle to contain the raging inferno, which has consumed approximately 2,600 hectares of land so far.

Tenerife’s leader, Fernando Clavijo, described the situation as the most severe fire the island has faced in the last four decades. Efforts to control the flames involve the deployment of over 370 personnel and 17 firefighting aircraft.

Although the cause of the wildfires remains unknown, heightened temperatures reaching the mid-30 degrees Celsius have contributed to the unprecedented blaze. Climate change continues to fuel extreme weather events globally, with wildfires plaguing various regions, including Northern Africa, Hawaii, Canada, and now Europe.

Sources: CNN